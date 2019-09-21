2 / 12

Imagine 4,000 pound-feet of torque. That’s the grunt promised by car builder Dylan Coleman of StreetFighterLA in his converted electric Porsche. It debuted at last year’s 2018 SEMA aftermarket car show.

Coleman was already working with EV West, a leading EV-conversion company, when a neighbor expressed interest in selling the 1977 911 Coupe. StreetFigherLA, EV West, and famed RWB tuner Akira Nakai teamed up to convert it to electric power. The iconic engine note from a Porsche flat-six is gone. But in its place is the glorious hum of a 420-kW Tesla Performance drive unit. Juice is provided by a 32-kWh LG Chem liquid-cooled battery pack.