More Tesla electric vehicles have been sold in the U.S. since 2010 than any other combination of electric cars from a single automaker. So, countless of the company’s high-powered EV motors are available in the aftermarket world. They're just waiting for ingenious vehicle builders, like Rich Rebuilds, to make some EV magic.
It’s a three-step process: remove the motor from a wrecked Tesla, pair it up with a suitable battery pack, and drop it into an automotive classic. Or maybe a dune buggy or powerboat.
Click through the images for a countdown of the top 10 Tesla EV conversions.