Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter, and Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs.

On this InsideEVs podcast, we talk about the Renault 5, some funky Fiats and Ford launching its NACS charging adapter. We also discuss the rise of PHEVs and how Consumer Reports feels about them now and the death of the Apple car.

This Week's Podcast News

tesla supercharger adapters online february Ford's NACS Fast Charging Adapter Now Available As Tesla Charging Network Opens
apple car dead project titan The Apple Car Is Finally Dead, Shrouded In Mystery Until The End: Report
renault 5 ev 2024 specs details official Renault 5 Returns As Retrolicious EV With Up To 248 Miles Of WLTP Range
fiat panda electric city car truck suv Fiat's Retro EV Future Includes Panda City Car, Truck, SUV, Camper
consumer reports phev april 2024 Consumer Reports Says That Plug-In Hybrids Might Be Good, Actually

