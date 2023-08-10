Change is inevitable – it is a constant. And yet, despite the predictability of unpredictability, many changes hit us totally out of the blue.

About a month ago I got word from our amazing producers and hosts of the InsideEVs Podcast – Domenick Yoney, Tom Mologuhney, Kyle Conner, and Martyn Lee – that they would be moving on to start their own show. Considering the incredible work that quartet has put in over the last three-plus years at building a loyal audience and a quality podcast, I knew they’d be a tough act to follow.

But the show must go on, as they say.

And hey, since we need a new podcasting crew, we might as well go out and get some of the most intelligent and compelling content creators in the EV world today, right?

Over the next weeks and months, you’ll hear from our new group of podcast ringers: Laycee “Miss GoElectric” is an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, while the inimitable Hazel Southwell has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica. To hear him say it, superstar video host Alex Goy has been driving things – electrically powered and otherwise – since he "still had hair." Finally, Patrick George, esteemed former editor-in-chief of Jalopnik and director of The Drive, will be a frequent contributor, as well.

I’m really excited about the future of the podcast and sincerely hope we’re able to keep you interested, watching live, and participating in the conversation over the months and years to come.

This Week

Nothing like kicking off a new version of the show with a whole host of fascinating topics. This week we’ll be debating the mass and merits of the newly announced 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, picking up the trail of updates that point towards an on-sale Tesla Cybertruck, and chatting about how GM might be worse at actually manufacturing EVs than upstart Rivian.

Oh, and there’s a bulletproof BMW i7… if we have time.

We’ll also chat with Brett T. Evans about his first drive of the Lucid Air Sapphire, and the group will make some picks about classic cars we’d most like to submit for EV conversion.

Please mark your calendars to join us at 9:30AM Eastern!