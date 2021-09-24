The EV6 is a highly important model for Kia, but is it the most important vehicle the Korean carmaker has ever made?

According to this in-depth review from Fully Charged, it very possibly is. First of all, the EV6 is Kia’s first electric vehicle built on a dedicated EV platform, the E-GMP, instead of a modified ICE architecture like the Niro EV.

That makes a lot of difference in terms of packaging, practicality, efficiency, and pretty much every metric you can think of. The EV6 is also important for Kia because it’s tasked with reinventing the brand? So can it do that?

Well, reviewer Jack Scarlett is convinced of that. Starting with the driving impressions, the EV6 is a fun and fast EV, and in top GT trim it's even quicker than a Taycan. Compared to the Ioniq 5, it is slightly more focused in Sport mode thanks to the firmer suspension setting, and therefore more agile. The steering is accurate, the driving position is good for a crossover, and even the noise it makes is engaging.

It looks fast, too, although the wild styling isn’t for everyone. Whether you like it or not, you will most definitely turn and look at the EV6 as it whizzes by. The interior is definitely less controversial from a design standpoint; actually, Jack claims the cabin is the EV6’s biggest asset. It looks great, has great build quality, and loads of space.

As for the specs, this test car has the bigger 77 kWh battery enabling 314 miles (506 km) of range (WLTP) on a full charge. And since it packs an 800-volt architecture, the EV6 can charge its battery really fast. If you’re able to find a 250 kW charger, it will go from 10% to 80% state of charge in less than 18 minutes.

Overall, Fully Charged found the Kia EV6 an extremely impressive, well-rounded and thoughtfully designed electric family car. Watch the review for full impressions.