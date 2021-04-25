According to various sources, Tesla's vehicles tend to have some inconsistencies with quality and fit and finish. However, that doesn't mean they're not built to last. This Model 3 has traveled over 100,000 miles in just a few years.

It's certainly not easy to put 113,000 miles on a car in just a few years, though it sure gives us a good idea of how this Tesla Model 3 is treating its owner. The Tesla in the video is a 2018 Model 3 Long Range rear-wheel drive.

The owner says the car is definitely impressive, but it has had many upsides and downsides over the years. Due to the plethora of miles and experiences, it took two videos to cover all the details. Tesla owner and YouTube influencer EvgeniTalks says they worked to discuss "the good the bad and the unattractive."

Part 1 Topics & Timestamps (video above ↑):

1. COST AND REGRETS @:48

2. EV MAINTENANCE OVER 100K MILES @1:17​

3. COMPLETED SERVICE/ REPAIRS @2:33​

4. UPGRADES @6:00​

5. FAVORITE/ LEAST FAVORITE FEATURE @8:34​

6. SOFTWARE ISSUES @9:45​

7. CHARGING? WHERE AND HOW @10:23

We've embedded Part 2 below, followed by the list of topics and times.

Part 2 Topics & Timestamps:

1. CHARGING/ COST @:38

2. ROAD TRIPS/ REAL WORLD @1:41​

3. AUTOPILOT @2:50​

4. SAVINGS/ DOES IT JUSTIFY THE PREMIUM? @3:41​

5. COMPARISON TO ICE VEHICLES AT 100K MILES @4:08​

6. VALUE @4:26​

7. OH YES, IT'S JUSTIFIED. @4:39​

8. BATTERY DEGRADATION @5:22​

9. I.C.E. VEHICLE COMPARISON @7:33​

10. PERFORMANCE @7:45​ (TIES INTO ABOVE)

And, finally, Evgeni provides a short video with bloopers from the production process.

