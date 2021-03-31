The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling electric car in the world, so it may not come as a big surprise that it gets plenty of recommendations. However, many mainstream media outlets, as well as top automotive publications, seem to shy away from recommending Tesla's vehicle (mostly due to build quality and the fact that it's not a legacy automaker). This was certainly true of Top Gear for years, though "the times they are a-changin'."

Top Gear has moved from going to bat against Tesla to covering its vehicles on a regular basis. Now, it's even moved to recommending them over other products, such as the Porsche Taycan, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Polestar 2.

The massive and widely popular YouTube channel just published a video entitled “Fast Electric Car Buying Guide." It features Chris Harris as the presenter, and he delivers plenty of praise for Tesla's "affordable" midsize electric sedan.

Coming from Top Gear, and especially Harris – who is highly skeptical at times, as well as seemingly hard to please – this is a major honor for Tesla. This is especially true considering that the German-engineered Porshe Taycan is on the list, as well as a brand-new high-performance electric crossover from a notably successful legacy U.S. automaker: Ford.

According to Teslarati, Harris was actually banned from reviewing Ferrari and Lamborghini vehicles in the past due to his high level of scrutiny. Harris reacts to some of these "Fast EVs" in a similar fashion, calling the Mach-E strange since it's banking on the Mustang name, the Mercedes EQC unimpressive, and the Honda e short on range. Don't be mistaken, however, Harris also makes references to Tesla's history of subpar build quality.

Like most Tesla owners, Harris is willing to look past Tesla's flaws since he feels the Model 3's strengths far outweigh its weaknesses. It's quick, roomy, well-priced, packed with features, and unique in many ways. Harris shared via Teslarati:

“I remain to be persuaded on this one (the Mustang Mach-E), but I don’t on this next car because this is the best electric car on sale all round. The Tesla Model 3—this is the Long Range version. It’s incredibly fast, incredibly clever, it’s built by people that don’t seem to really care about build quality, but who cares because you get the Tesla charging network, you get everything at the moment. If you’re buying an electric car, it’s very, very difficult not to automatically buy this one."

Check out the video above for all the details. Then, share your take with us by starting a conversation in our comment section below.