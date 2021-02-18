We love the folks over at Electrifying. The folks over at Electrifying love electric cars. We share their need and want to promote EVs and convince the masses of their worth. However, honesty is the best way to help people and gain their trust.

Electrifying admits that even though they love electric cars, they're not perfect, and people should know why. To make an educated decision, you need to hear the whole story. Electrifying writes:

"It won't come as a surprise to you to learn that we love electric cars, but even we admit there are some shortcomings – we like to be balanced and transparent, you see."

If you're working to promote electric car adoption, good for you. This is something the EV community needs to work together on. However, it's very important to be honest. Don't sugarcoat anything, because lying or twisting the truth could come back to haunt you, and it's simply unfair to potential EV owners. Electrifying continues:

"If you're thinking about making the switch to an electric car, there are some important things you need to know – and we know that electric cars aren't for everyone just yet."

Few people know just how fantastic and amazing electric cars are. In fact, most people have zero interest in buying an electric car, since it's just not the norm. Plus, electric cars are weird and expensive. There are all sorts of reasons people avoid electric cars, such as short range, slow charging, lack of charging infrastructure, fires, and cost.

We all know that many of the above anti-EV topics are falsely promoted all over social media. However, if we're honest, we also know there are certainly some actual concerns related to the above roadblocks.

Even though Electrifying love electric cars, it reports on five things it hates about electric cars. It turns out, you can love something and still wish to change it for the better. It also turns out, you don't have to lie to convince people what's best. The truth goes a long way, and the truth is, EVs are better despite any shortcomings, because the shortcomings of gas cars vastly exceed that of EVs.

Fortunately, the electric car segment is growing, adapting, and improving. Electrifying hopes its list of hates will eventually go away, since automakers are already aware of them and making efforts to "fix" the issues.

Electrifying's top five HATES about electric cars include range, charging, cost, owners, and EV Bulls**t. The topic here really speaks for itself, but we love the way Electrifying presents the details and the truth. Check out the video and let us know if you agree. What do you love and hate about EVs?