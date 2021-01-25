So, before you take the Tesla plunge, you're come here hoping to find the "real" story about fit and finish, quality control, and Tesla issues and concerns as a whole. How do you know which stories are true?

The truth is, it's exceedingly difficult when it comes to Tesla. It's very common to hear lots of negativity surrounding Tesla's build quality. While some of it may come from Tesla skeptics, some claims also come directly from honest Tesla owners and fans.

On the other side of the coin, some Tesla fans dismiss quality issues, saying it's just FUD. They claim Tesla haters are making it all up in an attempt to destroy the company, or simply cause its shares to plummet.

From our perspective at InsideEVs, all of it is true to some degree. Tesla has definitely had fit and finish issues in the past, and we still see concerns today. However, they're not consistent across all models, all model years, and all vehicles. For this reason, anyone can easily cherry-pick a "perfect" Tesla to share, just as easily as they can pick one that's riddled with problems. While this inconsistency is not a good thing, it's honest.

We consider Katie, our friend from All Electric Family, a neutral and trusted source. Sure, she's a Tesla Model X owner, but she's not a major voice in the Tesla community. In addition, she's a new Tesla owner who's still working to get it all figured out. For this reason, we don't see her as someone who's been heavily influenced by the hardcore Tesla community. Just the same, she's likely not hanging out in TSLAQ forums.

With that said, the only way to get a varied picture related to Tesla quality is to consult multiple sources. Even if you don't care to do so, it's important to look at opinions from both sides. In the end, you have to live with the car. For this reason, you have to decide which issues you're willing to accept, as well as which issues are a deal-breaker for you. Be sure to do all your research before you proceed to take delivery, so you know what to look for, and you're prepared in advance to make a decision one way or the other.

Katie's video is very brief and to the point. She simply tells us exactly what she's experienced with the 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus since she's owned it. This way, you can decide if the issues are trivial in your opinion, or problematic enough that you'd rather not make the investment.

