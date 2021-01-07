From time to time, people make very interesting questions, such as the one the video above asks. Can the second-generation Toyota Mirai beat the Tesla Model 3? It is a pity the video does not go any deeper into that than by just mentioning some data here and there and answering the question, but we’re glad to help.

The video presenter mentioned that the Mirai price starts at $50,455, including destination fees. Without them, the MSRP on Toyota’s website is $49,500. That makes it way more expensive than the $37,990 Tesla charges for a Model 3 Standard Range Plus. Let’s keep the comparison to this derivative, even if it is not the fair one to use.

What the Tesla vehicle does not have anymore is the federal tax incentive. Although the video speaks about $8,000, that’s actually $7,500. That helps Mirai’s price to drop to $42,000, but there is more.

In California, the Toyota FCEV can have a minimum tax rebate of $4,500. That already makes it cost less than the Model 3 SR+ in California, even it just a little bit: $37,500. However, the tax rebate can reach up to $7,000, depending on your income. In other words, it can cost you only $35,000 in California. Apart from that American state, it is sold only in Hawaii.

Let’s stick with the $37,500 price for now. The video says Toyota will give $15,000 in hydrogen for the buyers, something we have confirmed on the company’s website for people who purchase, finance or lease the car.

Future owners will get a nontransferable fuel card, which lasts for $15,000 or three years – whatever ends first. The card is activated at the first refueling as long as it does not take more than 90 days to happen.

Supposing you manage to spend $15,000 in hydrogen in three years, the Mirai would have cost you $22,500. And it presents a range of 402 miles (647 km), which is way better than the 263 miles the Model 3 SR+ offers. The Mirai beats even the Model 3 Long Range, which offers 353 miles of range and costs $46,990.

With the complimentary hydrogen, the Mirai could spare the tax credits and still cost less – $34,500 – than this version of the Tesla with a relevant advantage in range (49 miles).

That means that, if you live in California and have hydrogen refueling stations close to you, the Mirai is probably a much more sensible choice than the Tesla Model 3. Will that make a difference in sales numbers in that state? We’ll have to wait for an answer, as well as if Toyota would be able to cope with a high demand for the Mirai. With the RAV4 PHEV, that was not the case.

Source: Everyman Driver