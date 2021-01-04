With a new year comes another exciting update from United Chargers, which has just announced it's giving customers the choice between a 3-year and 5-year warranty on its Grizzl-E line of home electric vehicle charging stations.

From now on, buyers can choose the Grizzl-E Classic, Grizzl-E Extreme Edition, and Grizzl-E Avalanche Edition with a 3-year warranty for the always affordable MSRP of $439 USD or get a longer 5-year warranty for $499. These selectable warranties are available only when purchasing a Grizzl-E charger from United Chargers directly; units for sale via Amazon will come with a 3-year warranty only.

Whether 3 or 5 years, the United Chargers warranty backs up your purchase with a replacement guarantee against any manufacturer defects. If your charger stops working, just contact United Chargers friendly customer support and you'll have a new unit quicker than your car could charge on a household outlet. We're exaggerating, but the folks at United Chargers stand behind their products and won't leave you without a working charging solution for long.

Gallery: Grizzl-E Home Charger

9 Photos

In addition to selectable warranties, United Chargers has also revealed pricing for the new WiFi-connected Grizzl-E Smart charger that comes with its own iOS and Android apps, as well as works with dozens of OCPP 1.6 compliant apps already available in app stores today. The starting price for the Grizzl-E Smart charger will be $479 with a 3-year warranty and $539 with a 5-year warranty.

Though the new year has just begun, United Chargers has more exciting new products and announcements for the coming months. InsideEVs will be the first to let you know as they happen.