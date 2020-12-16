Volkswagen doesn’t have the best presence in the United States. Yes, it is present with a wide array of models, but it has somehow not done a very good job of dominating any Stateside market segment. However, with the new ID.4 electric crossover, MotoManTV believes, and explains in this video, that the Germans finally have a serious contender for top-of-the-class honors.

The ID.4 has a lot going for it when it comes to design, specs and tech to at least try to pose a problem for the Model Y’s dominance of its respective segment. One area where it does very well is when it comes to interior practicality and space.

MotoMan points out that since it is built on a bespoke EV platform, it can take full advantage of the formula by pushing the axles as far as it can to the ends of the car. This results in a greenhouse and levels of interior room that are on par with or better than some considerably larger vehicles.

He also points out in the video that his tester was an early pre-production example and towards the end of the video he has a wishlist of things he’d like changed or improved. Firstly, he says it could be a bit more exciting to drive, but then explains that the more powerful all-wheel drive variant might tick that box too. Regarding this dual-motor performance variant, he says that in order for it to be successful it needs to be priced below the $60,000 mark.