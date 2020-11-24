At InsideEVs, we don't cover a lot of electric motorcycles. In fact, this marks the first electric motorcycle we've covered on the InsideEVs YouTube channel. We typically leave motorcycle coverage to our partner Ride Apart. However, the Zero SR/S is pretty incredible, and having one on hand means plenty of upcoming coverage.

Kyle Conner is riding the all-electric Zero Motorcycles SR/S. He takes us on a detailed tour of the bike. Stay tuned for more Zero SR/S content, complete with performance riding, 70 mph highway range tests, and, of course, some drag races.

Interestingly, Conner reminds us Zero has just entered into a near partnership with Polaris, so we'll be seeing some other interesting upcoming electric vehicles to cover.

So, what do we know about the Zero SR/S, and what's Kyle's take?

The Zero SR/S has a surprisingly large 14.4-kWh battery pack, though 12.6-kWh is usable. With its maximum 6kW charging, you can charge the SR/S from 0 to 95 percent in about an hour. However, Conner has the Premium model. The base model has 3kW charging and will take much longer.

Zero says this electric motorcycle can travel about 160 miles on a charge. Conner says he can verify that it will do just that. However, it's much more realistic to expect the higher range number if you're cruising around in the city, in stop-and-go traffic. He plans to do a 70 mph range test in the near future, and the SR/S may not hit its range mark in that type of testing.

Of course, the best part about the Zero SR/S is its incredible torque and acceleration. We can't wait to see it out on the track.

Let us know if you're interested in electric motorcycles. What do you think of the Zero SR/S? Scroll down and leave us a comment.