Once upon a time, not too long ago, retired NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal owned a Tesla Model S. So, clearly, he was able to fit in it well enough to drive it. However, a recent video originally posted by Anthony C. Hall on TikTok catches Shaq off-guard on camera as he tries to get into the passenger seat of a Model S. Needless to say, it doesn't really work.

The Tesla Model S is a roomy car, so it's rare for someone not to fit. Shaq is definitely an exception, at over 7 feet tall with size 22 shoes. Once Shaq finally gets himself into the car, he has a message for Tesla CEO Elon Musk:

“Elon, you wanna make a big boy Tesla?”

Perhaps Shaq isn't yet aware of the Tesla Cybertruck? We're pretty sure that's not the case, though he may be suggesting that Musk get moving and bring it to market ASAP. The Cybertruck could be a Shaq-mobile like none other, that's for sure. However, not everyone is enamored with its crazy looks and unique construction. Maybe Shaq is up for a more premium, somewhat traditional pickup truck offering?

About a year ago, we shared an article with you about O'Neal getting behind the wheel of a Rivian R1T. The upcoming electric pickup truck is much smaller than the Tesla Cybertruck on the outside, but still impressively roomy inside. We've been inside the R1T, and can tell you there's a ton of space in both rows. Not knowing he was foreshadowing this Tesla story, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted last year, "Shaq fits."

Place your bets. Will Shaq end up with a Tesla Cybertruck? A Rivian R1T? Both? Neither? A few years from now we can look back to this article.