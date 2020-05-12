The MG ZS EV has received many positive reviews in all markets where it is sold. Although it is not available in the US, it seems Chinese, British, and Indian customers like it a lot. When it was compared to the Hyundai Kona Electric by the Indian YouTube channel CarAndBike, we had to take a look at the results, and they were… intriguing. Let us tell you why.

The video presents the styling of both cars and says the MG ZS EV is the safer one, hence the more appealing because it would not brag about being electric. The Kona would do that because it lacks a front grille.

The video also presents the dimensions of both cars and says the ZS EV is bigger. That is true, even if it is just slightly longer. While the Kona Electric is 4.18 m long, the ZS EV is 4.31 m.

These measures could make you think they belong to different market segments, but the truth is they have almost the same wheelbase: 2.60 m for the Hyundai and 2.59 m for the MG. The wheelbase usually defines how spacious a car is. That and the H-point, or the lowest point of the seating position: the taller it is, the roomier the car.

Gallery: Hyundai Kona Electric Vs MG ZS EV: Do You Agree With The Result?

5 Photos

The ZS (1.62 m) is 5 cm taller than the Kona (1.57 m). That probably allows for a higher H-point and more leg and headroom than the Hyundai offers. The extra 13 cm in length also provide a better luggage compartment for the MG: 470 l against 334 l. In terms of space, the Chinese model clearly wins.

It is when it gets to purely electric stuff that the balance starts to favor the Hyundai. Although it has a 452 km range, its battery pack in India is limited to 39.2 kWh. The MG has a bigger battery, with 44.5 kWh, but gets roughly 340 km of range. That clearly shows the Kona Electric is more efficient.

When it comes to an electric vehicle, range and energy efficiency are crucial – especially if the price difference is not that big. While the most expensive ZS EV costs 23.58 lakh rupees – equivalent to $31,414 – Hyundai charges 23,91 lakh rupees for the Kona Electric, or $31,853 at the current exchange rates. Less than $500 for 112 km more range.

When it comes to power and torque, we’d call it a tie. The Kona has a 100 kW motor with 359 Nm, and the ZS has a little more power, but less torque: 105 kW and 353 Nm.

The video also informs the MG is more equipped, even if the interior looks cheaper than the Kona’s. It does not mention warranty terms, but the Hyundai offers five years with a limit of 50,000 km or three years with unlimited mileage. The MG has a five-year warranty, regardless of how much you travel.

On the other hand, Hyundai offers an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty for the battery pack. MG does not mention a specific warranty for the ZS EV battery pack in its brochure.

All things considered, the video presenter declares the MG as the winner. In a regular car comparison, that would probably be ok, but the range and efficiency difference are just too big for us not to scratch our heads. What do you think? Is the result fair? Share your thoughts with us below.

Drop by the Hyundai Kona Electric section of the InsideEVs Forum for more information about this electric crossover and the ownership experience.

Source: CarAndBike