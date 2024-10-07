After a disappointing second quarter, Tesla Supercharger deployments rose in Q3.

Tesla's DC fast charging network grew by 23% compared to last year.

The Tesla Supercharger network of electric vehicle fast chargers saw a healthy uptick in deployments in the third quarter after a disappointing Q2 caused by the massive surprise layoffs in April that prompted the whole industry to take a step back and ask, “What the hell is going on?”

In Q3 2024, Tesla’s charging division opened 2,800 new Supercharger stalls globally, amounting to a 23% year-over-year growth, the company shared on its official X account last week. By comparison, in Q2, the team recorded a 31% year-over-year decline in new stall deployments.

This is good news for everybody driving an EV, not just Tesla owners, because the Supercharger network is now open to Ford, Rivian and General Motors, with more lined up to join in on the action in the coming months.

However, it’s worth reiterating that these numbers are for the global network and that non-Tesla EVs made by the aforementioned car brands only have access to stalls in North America (Magic Dock-enabled stalls and some non-Tesla exclusive stalls in Europe and other parts of the world were already open to other brands.)

So, we’ll have to go by the estimates offered by Supercharge.info, a website that tracks the network’s goings through contributors to see what happened on this side of the planet. According to them, there were 2,677 Supercharger stations open at the end of September in North America, 125 more than at the end of the second quarter and 318 more than at the beginning of the year.

Estimates show that there are a total of almost 28,000 individual chargers at 2,410 stations in the United States, while the total number of stations in North America is 2,668. Europe has nearly 1,300 stations and the Asia Pacific region adds another 2,700 stations for a global total of 6,683 operational stations, according to Supercharge.info. There are also 323 sites under construction and an additional 1,128 planned, so it’s clear that things aren’t quite as bad as we previously thought.