Xaomi's second model is a performance electric crossover that will probably sell even better than the highly successful SU7 sedan.

The MX11 electric crossover's design and proportions resemble those of the Ferrari Purosangue, the world's most expensive performance SUV.

To keep up with the surprisingly high demand, Xiaomi had to double the planned production numbers for its first-ever electric car, the SU7 performance sedan. It is set to exceed its target of selling 100,000 SU7s in 2024, but it’s also getting ready to reveal a model that may prove even more successful.

While driving enthusiasts will always prefer a performance sedan over a higher-riding crossover, the vast majority of car buyers both in China and globally will choose the latter for the practicality benefits—the world’s best-selling vehicle in 2023 was the Tesla Model Y. That’s why the upcoming Xiaomi MX11 crossover will probably become an even bigger hit than the sedan.

The MX11 hasn’t been officially revealed yet, but the spy shots hint at a vehicle that will be even sportier-looking than its future main rival, the Model Y, which should receive a facelift sometime next year. Even with heavy camouflage on, the MX11’s sporty proportions shine through. It bears a striking resemblance to a Ferrari Purosangue, featuring a long hood with bulging wheel arches and a pushed-back greenhouse, reminiscent of a traditional luxury car with a large longitudinally mounted engine.

Xiaomi hasn’t even revealed the MX11 or any technical details, but the spy shots and subsequent renderings based on them got a lot of attention in China. Local reports suggest the model could be revealed before the end of this year (possibly during a large-scale event that Xiaomi has planned for the end of October) and make its official market debut in the first quarter of 2025.

The 800-volt platform will likely be shared with the SU7 sedan, which is available with three battery pack sizes ranging from 73.6 to 101 kilowatt-hours, either rear- or all-wheel drive configurations, and up to 497 miles of CLTC range. The most powerful variant, the SU7 Max, has 664 horsepower and 618 pound-feet of torque, and it can accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.78 seconds before topping out at 165 mph. An even quicker version with Lucid Air Sapphire-rivaling performance is on its way.

Xiaomi has said in the past that it plans to release even larger 132 and 150 kWh batteries, although we don’t know if they will be available when the MX11 debuts. The model’s name will also change for production. While testing, the SU7 had the internal designation MS11, so the MX11’s production name could be XU7 based on the same logic.

Xiaomi does not plan to expand sales of its electric cars outside of China in the near future. The manufacturer will first concentrate on meeting local demand before it looks at other markets, although something like the MX11 would find many buyers in Europe. It brought an SU7 to the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, making its intention of eventually selling cars in Europe clear.