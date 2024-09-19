Volkswagen will suspend ID.4 production in Chattanooga.

The production halt could last until early 2025.

VW is trying to find a fix for a faulty electronic door lock that prompted a recall of nearly 100,000 units.

Volkswagen will suspend the production of the all-electric ID.4 crossover at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee starting next week as it works to find a fix for a faulty electronic door-opening mechanism that could cause the doors to open unexpectedly.

The problematic door latch recently prompted a recall that includes nearly 100,000 U.S.-spec ID.4s and now Volkswagen has issued a stop-sale for unsold and pre-owned inventory vehicles. According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, about 200 employees will be furloughed and production could be suspended until the beginning of the year.

"After extensive review, in response to the stop-sale of the ID.4, we will temporarily suspend production of the vehicle at the Volkswagen Chattanooga plant until a remedy is available," Michael W. Lowder, a company spokesperson, said in a statement.

The recall affects 98,806 ID.4 EVs fitted with electronic door handles that offer insufficient water protection. Because of this, moisture can get to the printed circuit board, potentially prompting an “open” command while driving. Model years 2021 to 2024 are included in the recall and all four door handles need to be replaced.

The automaker said that dealers will inspect each door handle and replace it with an improved variant if necessary. The car’s software will also be updated to make things right. According to Andrew Savvas, VW’s head of U.S. sales, the German car manufacturer aims to find a fix by the start of 2025, per Automotive News.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.4 assembly at Chattanooga plant in Tennessee

11 Photos

A similar recall was issued in 2023 for 2021-2022 Volkswagen ID.4 EVs built in Germany for the U.S. market. Those cars were fitted with door lock mechanisms made by a Czech company called Witte Automotive, while the locks fitted to U.S.-built cars were made by U-Shin in Mexico. German-made units are included in the most recent recall.

Volkswagen is not aware of any crashes or injuries as a result of this issue, but 135 warranty claims were submitted from June 2023 to May 2024.

The company said it plans to support the furloughed workers by supplementing unemployment from the state. They will receive 80% of their base compensation and will continue to be covered by all current benefits during the production halt, VW spokesperson Michael W. Lowder said for the Chattanooga Times Free Press.