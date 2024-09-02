Zeekr will bring its new midsize electric SUV to Europe starting sometime in 2025.

The most powerful variant will be able to sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds.

With 100 kilowatt-hours from its battery pack, it should have plenty of range, although the 484-mile CLTC range seems optimistic.

Zeekr, which is a premium brand under China’s Geely, wants to expand its presence in Europe with the upcoming launch of the 7X electric SUV. It’s built on the 800-volt SEA platform shared with many other of the group’s offerings, so it offers plenty of range, performance and tech on top of the fact that it’s quite a good-looking SUV.

It measures 190 inches in length and 76 inches wide, so its footprint is somewhere between the new Porsche Macan EV and the larger Cayenne. Despite the possibility of accommodating a third row of seats with its 116-inch wheelbase, the vehicle will only be available with a two-row configuration and a spacious 21.7 cubic-foot trunk. Occupants inside the vehicle won’t have a problem losing their belongings in one of the vehicle’s 32 storage compartments.

Zeekr hasn’t released official power numbers. It does say the 7X can accelerate from naught to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds in its highest-powered variant, which probably borrows its 637-horsepower dual-motor powertrain from the three-box Zeekr 007. The 7X’s sedan equivalent also comes in a rear-wheel drive, single-motor flavor with 416 hp.

They also share the same 75 kilowatt-hour and 100 kWh battery packs. The former has a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry that is among the world’s quickest charging, and it requires just 10.5 minutes to go from 10 to 80% charge compared to 15 minutes with the larger pack. It gives the 7X a claimed CLTC range of 376 miles, while the larger battery (most likely the only one offered in Europe) increases the range to 484 miles.

The WLTP range will be much lower, probably around the 300-mile mark, possibly even less.

The 7X’s ADAS systems use a combination of lidar, high-definition cameras and millimeter-wave radars, and the information they gather is processed through a pair of Nvidia Orin-X modules with AI functionality designed specifically for semi-autonomous driving. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chipset, one of the most powerful and advanced in the industry, powers the infotainment system.

Zeekr plans to export this model globally, including to Europe, starting in 2025, although they will deliver the first 7Xs to China this month. The brand is already present in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden (where it has set up its European headquarters).

It currently sells the 001 fastback and the X, a crossover that’s about the same size as the Volvo EX30 with which it shares its underpinnings. And speaking about shared platforms, the Smart #5 is built on the same SEA platform as the 7X. It has the same 100 kWh battery and it’s also coming to Europe next year when increased import duties on cars from China are expected to be enforced in the EU.