Mini will soon launch a new all-electric model in the U.S.—the 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 small crossover/SUV, which will join the lineup as the Mini Cooper SE retires.

The Mini Countryman SE ALL4 is already available for reservations, and its deliveries are expected to start in the Fall. The model is produced in Leipzig, Germany, using the same platform as the BMW X1 and BMW iX1.

According to preliminary specs (it might change a bit compared to the European version), the car will be equipped with a 66.45-kilowatt-hour battery and a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain with a peak output of 230 kilowatts (313 hp) and about 494 Nm of torque.

The 0-60 mph acceleration time is expected to be 5.6 seconds. The EPA driving range has not been announced yet, but the European WLTP rating is 269 miles (433 km). A U.S.-based Mini representative revealed we should expect around 245 miles EPA range. We will see whether it's possible, especially considering 20-inch wheels.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Mini Cooper SE Hardtop 2 door 16-in FWD 32.6 114 mi 6.9 93 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 20-in AWD 66.45* 5.6* 112*

* preliminary figures are shown for reference only.

Nonetheless, compared to the outgoing 2024 Mini Cooper SE, the Mini Countryman SE ALL4 is significantly better. The vehicle is bigger and has a larger battery that offers twice the range. Additionally, it's all-wheel drive with better acceleration and higher top speed.

Mini says it will recharge from 10 to 80% state-of-charge in 30 minutes at up to 130 kilowatts. The Mini Cooper SE's 10-80% SOC time was 36 minutes at a 50-kW charger.

Mini Mini Countryman SE ALL4 Mini Mini Countryman SE ALL4

The 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 will start at an MSRP of $45,200 (plus a $995 destination charge). That's a significant jump compared to the Mini Cooper SE and several thousand more than the entry-level gas-powered Mini Countryman S ALL4 ($38,900 plus $995 DST).

One of the main issues for Mini is that the model is imported from Europe and thus not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing. The incentive might be available when leasing, and this will be potentially the primary way of sales.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Mini Cooper SE Hardtop 2 door 16-in $30,900 +$995 N/A $31,895 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 20-in $45,200 +$995 N/A $46,195

Let's note that the next-generation Mini Cooper SE will not be launched in the U.S. because it's produced in China (in partnership with Great Wall Motors). EVs made in China got 100% tariffs.

As far as we know, the new Mini Cooper SE is expected to enter the U.S. in the future—potentially in 2026, once Mini starts its production in the UK. The company invests $750 million to prepare its Oxford plant for Mini Cooper and Mini Aceman production, beginning in 2026.

Gallery: Mini Countryman SE ALL4

In Europe, the all-electric Mini Countryman SE ALL4 also has a brother, the Mini Countryman E, with the same battery but only one motor (150 kW), so its performance is worse. This version is several grand cheaper, though.