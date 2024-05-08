Lectron has issued a recall for its NACS to CCS1 charging adapter that enables non-Tesla EVs to charge at Supercharger stations in the United States that don’t offer the so-called ‘Magic Dock’ adapter.

The Lectron Vortex Plug was one of the first third-party NACS to CCS1 charging adapters. Now, the company is recalling about 1,600 units because they could unlatch while a charging session is underway, increasing the risk of electrocution.

According to the defect report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1,624 units manufactured between March 14 and April 8, 2024, are subject to the recall. The latch pin that secures the NACS charge handle to the adapter on affected adapters isn’t up to spec.

As a result, one could remove the NACS cable during a charging session without having to press to unlock the latch that automatically stops the flow of current, thus leading to an increased risk of electrical shock. In one of his YouTube videos, EV enthusiast Branden Flasch first spotted the problem.

Our own Tom Moloughney has a video (embedded above) explaining the difference between Lectron NACS to CCS1 adapters affected by the recall and those not. In short, the units affected by the recall have a slightly rounded-off metal pin that secures the adapter to the NACS plug, which makes it easy for the cable to slide out, even by accident.

Lectron will replace all the faulty adapters for free. The new units have a latch pin with a straight edge that prevents the removal of the charging coupler unless the NACS latch is depressed, the company said in the NHTSA recall report.

The NACS to CCS1 charging adapter made by Lectron retails for roughly $200 and is rated at 500 amps and 1,000 volts. It’s also one of the few third-party adapters recommended by Tom Moloughney, together with the adapter made by A2Z, which is also rated at 500A and 1,000V.

That said, the only certified adapter is made by Tesla. It’s being shipped to Ford and Rivian customers for free, while a paid version will be available at a later date for roughly $230. It’s rated at 1,000V and 350A at a temperature of 95 degrees and 500A for 10 minutes.