The 2025 Ram Ramcharger has 141 miles of electric range, plus it has a range-extending gasoline engine that brings its total range to 690 miles, which beats every other electric truck.

The Fast Lane Truck was invited to check out the Ramcharger up close and, in doing so, became the first media outlet to get hands-on experience with the Ramcharger and to present that to its viewers and now to the readers of InsideEVs.

The Fast Lane Truck states:

First-ever hands-On with the 2025 Ram Ramcharger. You won't believe the range with this range-ended EV pickup truck!

As for why we referenced "unlimited" battery electric range in the headline, that's because Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO, made the statement in the press release announcing the Ramcharger:

"With unlimited battery-electric range, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is the pinnacle of the light-duty pickup truck segment and the ultimate electric truck."

The "unlimited" here is marketing talk though. Yes, the Ramcharger can use its gasoline generator to provide electricity for the battery and that juice propels the truck down the road but eventually, the gas in the tank will run out. So its electric range is limited by that.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of the Ramcharger over other electric pickup trucks is that it looks almost exactly like a Ram 1500 with a gas engine. That's a plus since America seems to love the traditional Ram.

Additionally, Ram will offer the Ramcharger in a lot of different trims, including Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Limited, and Tungsten. This means that the traditional Ram trims carry on with the Ramcharger.

As The Fast Lane Truck states:

The Ramcharger looks fairly normal at first glance. It has a traditional shape and the latest Ram 1500 style. If you saw it from across the street – you wouldn’t think twice about it. That’s the point. Ram is offering a new powertrain choice, but the functionality of the truck remains mostly the same.

The Ramcharger will go on sale in early 2025. No pricing info is available at this point in time. However, we do expect it to be on the pricy side (maybe starting at around $60,000 and maxing out well over $100,000), given its dual powertrain setup and very large battery pack (at least for a PHEV/EREV).

The Fast Lane Truck wasn't allowed to look under the hood or underneath the truck but the rest of the vehicle was fair game and what we see is a Ram 1500 with just a few tiny EV-specific design changes. They are slight though.

Conclusion? If you like the Ram 1500 then you'll probably love the Ramcharger.

Here are some Ramcharger specs:

92-kWh battery pack

141 miles of electric-only range

690 miles total range

663 horsepower

615 pound-feet of torque

0-60 MPH in 4.4 seconds

14,000-pound towing capacity

2,625-pound payload capacity

145 kW fast charging capability

Vehicle-t-vehicle and vehicle-to-home capable

7.2 kW power out from truck bed

Gallery: 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger