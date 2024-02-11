Walmart announced an upcoming expansion and modernization of its facilities in the United States, with sustainability in mind. It means more energy-efficient equipment and lighting, lower-impact refrigerants and EV charging points.

During the next 12 months, the company intends to remodel 650 stores across 47 states and Puerto Rico. Separately, over the next five years, Walmart is planning to build or convert more than 150 stores in the U.S. All new and remodeled stores will reflect Walmart's Store of the Future concept, which includes EV chargers.

Get Fully Charged EV chargers coming... everywhere The electric vehicle charging infrastructure is gradually expanding. Currently, we can see a significant expansion of existing charging networks as well as the creation of multiple new ones.

Walmart explains that the plan is to build a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations: "We’re also working on developing a coast-to-coast network of affordable electric vehicle fast-charging stations we hope will make EV ownership a more convenient and accessible choice for Walmart shoppers and associates."

The company revealed its general intention in early 2023, pointing out at the time that it has almost 1,300 charging points (provided by other networks) at 280 locations.

Considering that there are more than 4,700 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans, it's probably a good approach. Currently, there are only a few of the new Walmart EV charging stations available (which require the Walmart app).

Walmart EV fast-charging station rendering

Assuming that there will be at least a few charging stalls at each store (or most of them), we are talking about a significant number of new chargers—counted in thousands.

Over time, we'll find out what the stations will be like, as well as their power output and pricing, but at the moment it seems that Walmart uses stations with four DC chargers each (see video below).