New Gravital AXS Is A Lightweight Customizable E-Gravel Bike

Gravel bikes are arguably the best thing to hit the bike scene in recent memory. I remember first seeing them on the road and trails a decade-and-a-half ago, and being extremely skeptical about what they brought to the table. That said, since then, I’ve owned half-a-dozen gravel bikes. So it goes without saying that that skepticism is long gone.

In the electric bicycle scene, gravel bikes are taking the world by storm. Blurring the lines between practical commuters and for-sport recreational vehicles, today’s gravel bikes are lightweight, versatile, and tech laden. The new Gravital AXS from Spanish bike maker Crow is a prime example of this. As its name suggests, the Gravital AXS is rocking some premium componentry in the form of a Sram Rival AXS wireless drivetrain. It pairs this with a powertrain that’s decently punchy yet compact, so compact in fact, that you can ditch it all together and turn the bike into a non-electric bike.

Of course, few e-bike powertrains are as compact as those from German company Fazua. In the Gravital AXS, it’s the Fazua 50 street motor that takes the spotlight, not just because of its streamlined performance, but because of how easily it can be customized. The Fazua 50 packs a decent punch with a max output of 350 watts and 55 Nm of torque. However, if you’re feeling the need to get a workout in, you can ditch the motor completely and ride it as a non-electric bike.

On top of that, you have the option of whether you’d like your fancy gravel bike to be made of aluminum or carbon. The Gravital SL 1 AXS, with its aluminum frame and carbon fork, tips the scales at an impressive 14.5 kilos. Meanwhile, the Gravital UL 2 AXS weighs in at just 13.6 kilos – light enough to put some non-electric MTBs to shame. Across the board, the bikes share the aforementioned Fazua 50 motor and 252-watt-hour battery pack.

They’re also equipped with the Sram Rival AXS 12-speed drivetrain that boasts fancy wireless shift technology. The bikes roll on Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 wheels shod in Schwalbe G-One Bite TLR rubber, and come to a stop with hydraulic disc brakes.

When it comes to pricing and availability, e-bikes with tech as fancy as this usually don’t come cheap, and the new Gravital AXS is no exception. The aluminum Gravital SL 1 AXS retails for 4,799 euros (about $5,289 USD), while the carbon Gravital UL 2 AXS carries an MSRP starting at 5,599 euros (around $6,170 USD).