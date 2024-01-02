Mihogo, an e-bike manufacturer headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is all about compact urban mobility solutions that offer impressive value for money. We previously talked about the brand’s Mini E-Bike, with an MSRP starting at just $799 USD. This time around, Mihogo is scaling up not just in terms of the number of models it’s offering, but also in terms of capability.

Mihogo recently unveiled its newest model called the One. It follows the formula of most urban-focused folding bikes in that it blends compactness, agility, and urban utility. For starters, it’s small enough to be transported in the back of a crossover or compact SUV thanks to folding points on the frame and handlebars. On top of that, it can also be carried around in public transport. For a practical ride around town, Mihogo throws in a built-in luggage rack situated at the rear of the bike, allowing you to strap on your bags and other daily essentials.

On the performance side of the equation, the Mihogo One makes use of a rear hub motor – commonplace when it comes to compact city commuters thanks to its small dimensions. Here, the hub motor pumps out 750 watts, and delivers power via a torque sensor. This promises a smooth and natural-feeling pedal assist when compared to that provided by a more rudimentary cadence sensor. As for the battery, Mihogo promises a very impressive 270 kilometers (168 miles) on a single charge, but it’s important to note that this is only possible with a range extender.

In terms of other tech and features, the Mihogo One comes with all the accouterments you’d expect to find in a capable urban runabout. Up front, we find a suspension fork that takes the edge off rough roads. The bike comes to a confident stop by way of front and rear disc brakes. Even better, riders need not worry about buying and installing lights, as the One comes standard with a 120-lumen headlight for nighttime visibility. A 2.4-inch color display keeps riders informed of pertinent data while on the go, while also providing handy connectivity features such as navigation via a smartphone app.

As of this writing, Mihogo has yet to announce pricing and availability of the new One electric bike. However, if the company follows the same business model as its Mini, chances are the Mihogo One will be made available with worldwide shipping at an attractive price point. We’ll just have to wait and see.