California-based Haro Bikes has been a prominent player in the cycling industry for decades now. The brand has been developing all sorts of bikes to cater to the needs of all sorts of cyclists for years now, and now that electric bicycles are picking up steam, the brand shows no signs of slowing down. Compact e-bikes are all the rage when it comes to urban mobility, and Haro looks to join the game with the new Skwad LT.

The Skwad LT takes the form of a compact electric commuter, and boasts decent performance and a versatile platform. Rolling on 20-inch wheels sans suspension, the bike is strictly an on-road explorer. It does, however, make the most of its compact dimensions by providing some cargo-hauling capabilities. More specifically, it makes use of the AtranVelo System to mount all sorts of bags, baskets, crates, and bags.

On the technology front, the Skwad LT is powered by a compact hub motor with a nominal output of 250 watts. The battery is housed within the downtube, and plays a major role when it comes to giving the bike a low center of gravity. It’s a 36-volt, 300-watt-hour unit that promises up to 28 miles of range on a single charge. The bike incorporates a motor cut-off safety feature that automatically stops the motor when the brakes are applied. Speaking of which, the bike makes use of hydraulic disc brakes for confident stops.

When it comes to standard components, the Haro Swad LT gets Shimano goodies consisting of a Shimano Altus eight-speed drivetrain. The bike’s cockpit features a BMX-inspired two-piece handlebar, while the Haro Base Line BMX-style stem provides ample control and leverage over the bars. Riders also have the option to connect their phones to the bike’s computer, providing weather updates, battery monitoring, diagnostics, and even navigation and battery life calculations depending on your route. Furthermore, the system offers route changes depending on your current battery status.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Haro Skwad LT commands a fairly attractive price tag of $2,399 USD – a fair price, considering it’s from a brand as reputable as Haro. You can find more information on the Skwad LT, as well as other bikes in Haro’s model range, through their official website.