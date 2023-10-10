Volvo Cars reported 61,666 global car sales in September, which is 25 percent more than a year ago. During the first nine months of 2023, the company sold 509,158 cars (up 19 percent year-over-year).

Volvo plug-in electric car sales increased even faster, by 37 percent year-over-year to 21,103, which allowed plug-ins to achieve a share of 34.2 percent (compared to 31.3 percent a year ago).

It's not a bad result considering that Volvo soon will launch its next-generation all-electric cars and very likely enter a higher gear of electrification.

Currently, all-electric car sales are slightly lower than plug-in hybrid car sales, but this is expected to change next year.

Volvo Recharge sales last month (YOY change):

  • BEVs: 9,205 (up 52%) and 14.9% share
  • PHEVs: 11,898 (up 27%) and 19.3% share
  • Total Recharge: 21,103 (up 37%) and 34.2% share

Volvo Recharge sales - September 2023

external_image

During the third quarter, Volvo sold almost 57,000 plug-in cars, including 21,369 all-electric cars.

So far this year, Volvo plug-in car sales amounted to over 193,000 cars (up 50 percent year-over-year), which is also 38 percent of the total volume.

Volvo Recharge sales year-to-date (YOY change):

  • BEVs: 80,629 (up 149%) and 15.8% share
  • PHEVs: 112,599 (up 17%) and 22.1% share
  • Total Recharge: 193,228 (up 50%) and 38% share

For reference, in 2022, Volvo sold over 205,000 plug-in electric cars (about 33 percent of the total volume).

This year, Volvo Recharge car sales should easily exceed 250,000 but 300,000 currently seems out of range.

external_image

Geographically, as usual, most Volvo plug-in cars were sold in Europe - 13,599 in September (up 21 percent year-over-year), representing 53 percent of the total volume.

In the United States, plug-in car sales increased by 161 percent year-over-year to 3,052. That's about 28 percent of the total sales.

In China, Volvo plug-in electric car sales remain relatively low at 1,272 units in September (up 20 percent year-over-year).

In terms of models, Volvo's lineup includes two all-electric models, the Volvo C40 Recharge and the Volvo XC40 Recharge. In September, Volvo XC40 Recharge sales amounted to 6,372, compared to 2,833 Volvo C40 Recharge.

In the not-too-distant future, the BEV lineup will be joined by the all-new Volvo EX90, Volvo EX30 and the recently announced Volvo EM90, which are expected to significantly increase the BEV share out of the total sales. The company's target is 100% BEV share by 2030.

Volvo Cars detailed sales results:

external_image

