In July, plug-in electric car sales in Europe noted the highest year-over-year growth rate so far this year, as both BEVs and PHEVs were up.

According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, in July, 234,387 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, about 48 percent more than a year ago. That's about 23 percent of the total volume.

All-electric car sales noted a 68 percent increase year-over-year, reaching over 150,000 units and 15 percent market share (for reference diesel was at 14 percent). Plug-in hybrids also improved (up 22 percent year-over-year) to over 80,000.

Results for the month:

  • BEVs: *153,000 (up 68% year-over-year) and 15% share
  • PHEVs: *81,500 (up 22% year-over-year) and 8% share
  • Total: 234,387 (up 48% year-over-year) and 23% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – July 2023

external_image

So far this year, more than 1.6 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, which is about 22 percent of the total market.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

  • BEVs: about *1.09 million and 15% share
  • PHEVs: about *0.57 million and 7% share
  • Total: 1,670,953 (up 30% year-over-year) and 22% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23 percent of the total volume).

Top Plug-In Models

In terms of best-selling models, in July the Tesla Model Y was the most registered plug-in model with 11,748 units. The Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq iV also scored decent numbers - respectively, 8,681 and 7,228.

Results for the month:

  1. Tesla Model Y - 11,748
  2. Volkswagen ID.4 - 8,681
  3. Skoda Enyaq iV - 7,228
  4. MG 4 - 6,433
  5. Dacia Spring - 5,986
  6. Tesla Model 3 - 5,773
  7. Volvo XC40 (2,383 BEVs + 2,979 PHEVs) - 5,362
  8. Fiat 500 electric - 5,124
  9. Ford Kuga PHEV - 4,838
  10. Audi Q4 e-tron - 4,649

Thanks to the relatively strong July, the Volkswagen ID.4 jumped up two positions in the year-to-date rank, to the second place, slightly ahead of the Tesla Model 3.

Results year-to-date:

  1. Tesla Model Y - 150,561
  2. Volkswagen ID.4 - 50,414
  3. Tesla Model 3 - 48,904
  4. Volvo XC40 (30,029 BEVs + 17,540 PHEVs) - 47,569
  5. Volkswagen ID.3 - 39,711
  6. MG 4 - 37,774
  7. Skoda Enyaq iV - 37,487
  8. Fiat 500 electric - 37,413
  9. Audi Q4 e-tron - 36,825
  10. Dacia Spring - 32,950

Top Brands And Automotive Groups

Tesla was the most popular plug-in car brand in Europe, by registration volume, but as an automotive group, it remains slightly behind Stellantis (when counting BEVs and PHEVs together).

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-July:

  • Tesla - 12.3%
  • Volkswagen - 8.6%
  • BMW - 8.0%
  • Mercedes-Benz - 7.5%
  • Volvo - 6.1%
  • Audi - 5.4%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-July:

  • Volkswagen Group - 20.3% share (Volkswagen brand at 8.6%)
  • Stellantis - 14.1%
  • Tesla - 12.3%
  • BMW Group - 9.6% share (BMW brand at 8.0%)
  • Geely–Volvo - 8.7%
  • Mercedes-Benz Group - 8.4% (Mercedes-Benz brand at 7.5%)
  • Hyundai Motor Group - 8.3%

