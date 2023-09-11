In July, plug-in electric car sales in Europe noted the highest year-over-year growth rate so far this year, as both BEVs and PHEVs were up.
According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, in July, 234,387 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, about 48 percent more than a year ago. That's about 23 percent of the total volume.
All-electric car sales noted a 68 percent increase year-over-year, reaching over 150,000 units and 15 percent market share (for reference diesel was at 14 percent). Plug-in hybrids also improved (up 22 percent year-over-year) to over 80,000.
Results for the month:
- BEVs: *153,000 (up 68% year-over-year) and 15% share
- PHEVs: *81,500 (up 22% year-over-year) and 8% share
- Total: 234,387 (up 48% year-over-year) and 23% share
* estimated from the market share
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – July 2023
So far this year, more than 1.6 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, which is about 22 percent of the total market.
New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: about *1.09 million and 15% share
- PHEVs: about *0.57 million and 7% share
- Total: 1,670,953 (up 30% year-over-year) and 22% share
* estimated from the market share
For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23 percent of the total volume).
Top Plug-In Models
In terms of best-selling models, in July the Tesla Model Y was the most registered plug-in model with 11,748 units. The Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq iV also scored decent numbers - respectively, 8,681 and 7,228.
Results for the month:
- Tesla Model Y - 11,748
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 8,681
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 7,228
- MG 4 - 6,433
- Dacia Spring - 5,986
- Tesla Model 3 - 5,773
- Volvo XC40 (2,383 BEVs + 2,979 PHEVs) - 5,362
- Fiat 500 electric - 5,124
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 4,838
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 4,649
Thanks to the relatively strong July, the Volkswagen ID.4 jumped up two positions in the year-to-date rank, to the second place, slightly ahead of the Tesla Model 3.
Results year-to-date:
- Tesla Model Y - 150,561
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 50,414
- Tesla Model 3 - 48,904
- Volvo XC40 (30,029 BEVs + 17,540 PHEVs) - 47,569
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 39,711
- MG 4 - 37,774
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 37,487
- Fiat 500 electric - 37,413
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 36,825
- Dacia Spring - 32,950
Top Brands And Automotive Groups
Tesla was the most popular plug-in car brand in Europe, by registration volume, but as an automotive group, it remains slightly behind Stellantis (when counting BEVs and PHEVs together).
Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-July:
- Tesla - 12.3%
- Volkswagen - 8.6%
- BMW - 8.0%
- Mercedes-Benz - 7.5%
- Volvo - 6.1%
- Audi - 5.4%
Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-July:
- Volkswagen Group - 20.3% share (Volkswagen brand at 8.6%)
- Stellantis - 14.1%
- Tesla - 12.3%
- BMW Group - 9.6% share (BMW brand at 8.0%)
- Geely–Volvo - 8.7%
- Mercedes-Benz Group - 8.4% (Mercedes-Benz brand at 7.5%)
- Hyundai Motor Group - 8.3%