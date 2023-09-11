In July, plug-in electric car sales in Europe noted the highest year-over-year growth rate so far this year, as both BEVs and PHEVs were up.

According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, in July, 234,387 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, about 48 percent more than a year ago. That's about 23 percent of the total volume.

All-electric car sales noted a 68 percent increase year-over-year, reaching over 150,000 units and 15 percent market share (for reference diesel was at 14 percent). Plug-in hybrids also improved (up 22 percent year-over-year) to over 80,000.

Results for the month:

BEVs: *153,000 (up 68% year-over-year) and 15% share

PHEVs: *81,500 (up 22% year-over-year) and 8% share

Total: 234,387 (up 48% year-over-year) and 23% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – July 2023

So far this year, more than 1.6 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, which is about 22 percent of the total market.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *1.09 million and 15% share

PHEVs: about *0.57 million and 7% share

Total: 1,670,953 (up 30% year-over-year) and 22% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23 percent of the total volume).

Top Plug-In Models

In terms of best-selling models, in July the Tesla Model Y was the most registered plug-in model with 11,748 units. The Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq iV also scored decent numbers - respectively, 8,681 and 7,228.

Results for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 11,748 Volkswagen ID.4 - 8,681 Skoda Enyaq iV - 7,228 MG 4 - 6,433 Dacia Spring - 5,986 Tesla Model 3 - 5,773 Volvo XC40 (2,383 BEVs + 2,979 PHEVs) - 5,362 Fiat 500 electric - 5,124 Ford Kuga PHEV - 4,838 Audi Q4 e-tron - 4,649

Thanks to the relatively strong July, the Volkswagen ID.4 jumped up two positions in the year-to-date rank, to the second place, slightly ahead of the Tesla Model 3.

Results year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 150,561 Volkswagen ID.4 - 50,414 Tesla Model 3 - 48,904 Volvo XC40 (30,029 BEVs + 17,540 PHEVs) - 47,569 Volkswagen ID.3 - 39,711 MG 4 - 37,774 Skoda Enyaq iV - 37,487 Fiat 500 electric - 37,413 Audi Q4 e-tron - 36,825 Dacia Spring - 32,950

Top Brands And Automotive Groups

Tesla was the most popular plug-in car brand in Europe, by registration volume, but as an automotive group, it remains slightly behind Stellantis (when counting BEVs and PHEVs together).

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-July:

Tesla - 12.3%

Volkswagen - 8.6%

BMW - 8.0%

Mercedes-Benz - 7.5%

Volvo - 6.1%

Audi - 5.4%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-July: