New Zooz Ultra Flex 1200 E-Bike Promises Versatility And Excitement

Versatile and thrilling – two words that aren't often used in the same sentence when it comes to electric bicycles. On the one hand, you have utilitarian e-bikes that are all about versatility and hauling all sorts of cargo. On the other hand, either super lightweight for-sport e-bikes, or ultra-powerful off-road electric two-wheelers represent the pinnacle of performance. So, what happens if you try to combine the best of both worlds?

Well, apparently, Zooz Bikes, an e-bike specialist from Texas, seems to have come up with the answer. It's called the Ultra Flex 1200, and not only is it a big flex on your e-bike riding friends, it's also flexible – both literally, thanks to its full-suspension frame, and figuratively, in that it can be used for all sorts of applications. According to the brand's YouTube video on the new bike, it can be ridden both on and off-road, can be used to hop curbs in the city, can even haul some cargo on the rear luggage rack, and yes, even carry a passenger thanks to the super long bench saddle.

It's because of all these capabilities that Zooz Bikes has coined the term "versathrillity," a smart and catchy way to describe the Ultra Flex 1200. From a styling perspective, the Ultra Flex blends styling cues from the worlds of BMX and custom motorbikes. The long bench saddle looks to have been pulled straight off a cafe racer, while the tube frame and tall handlebar resembles that of a heavily modded BMX. It rolls on fat Sticky Sweet tires, and has front and rear suspension to soak up the bumps, too.

On the technology side of the equation, the Zooz Ultra Flex 1200 packs quite a lot of punch. It's packing a large rear hub motor that peaks out at 1,800 watts, propelling the bike to a top speed of 30 miles per hour. Furthermore, the battery pack housed underneath the seat provides range of up to 45 miles on pedal assist, and 30 miles on pure throttle action.

Zooz Bikes offers the Ultra Flex 1200 in three eye-catching colorways consisting of Chrome, Black Chrome, and Sand Shark. The bike is currently on sale at a discounted price via the brand's official website for just $3,295 USD as against its regular price of $3,795. Zooz Bikes also offers free nationwide shipping in the US. For more info on this bike, feel free to swing by their website linked below.