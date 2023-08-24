Volvo Cars has just teased another upcoming all-electric model - the Volvo EM90, which will be the company's first electric premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

It's the third next-generation BEV announced by the Swedish brand, after the Volvo EX90 and Volvo EX30.

Considering the size and the EM90 name, we guess that the MPV will be based on Volvo EX90's battery/powertrain setup. We are talking about potentially more than 100 kilowatt-hours of battery capacity and a solid range of over 300 miles.

The short video attached above reveals the cozy and calm interior of the vehicle. Volvo explains that the EM90 "is designed for you to make the most of the time spent in the car, like a Scandinavian living room on the move. The new EM90 doesn’t just allow you to travel from A to B – it creates room for your life."

"Imagine a moving space where you can just be you. A place where you can connect with your loved ones, create, relax, work or just think."

We guess that overall, the Volvo EM90 might be a competitor (not necessarily direct) to the Mercedes-Benz EQV.

Over the coming months, the company intends to reveal "a lot more details," probably through a series of additional teasers.

The global unveiling of the Volvo EM90 is scheduled for November 12, 2023. Interestingly, the brief press release says that pre-orders will start for customers in China on the same date. But there is no word about pre-orders in other markets.

This suggests that China might be the initial market and a production site for the model. Let's recall that Volvo is part of the wider Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. On the other hand, the Volvo EX90 will be produced in the United States, so it's too early to say for sure.

Below we added a gallery of the Volvo EX90, just to give you an idea of Volvo's current design language:

Gallery: Volvo EX90 Excellence