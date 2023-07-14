Tesla is the car brand that most of the United States, as well as the world, is interested in buying, according to a Google Search analysis made by the British online car marketplace AutoTrader.co.uk.

As per the source, the Austin-based EV marque is the most popular car brand people are looking to buy in 25 of the US states, as well as 38 other countries around the world. States-side, Jeep gets second place, with 21 states searching online for the terms “buy Jeep” and “Jeep for sale.”

The third most popular car brand people want to buy in America is Toyota, with Alaska, Vermont, and West Virginia doing most of the Google searches for the Japanese name.

The cars the USA wants to buy - AutoTrader.co.uk research

In Michigan, people seem to like Land Rover a lot, as it’s the only state whose data showed they most wanted to buy a model made by the British brand.

Globally, Tesla, Jeep, Toyota, and BMW are among the most popular car marques, with Tesla getting the top spot for the most searches in 39 countries, including the US, Canada, France, Spain, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Jeep leads online searches in 27 countries including Iceland, Mexico, Argentina, and India, while BMW is the top brand people are looking to buy in 20 countries including the UK, South Africa, Estonia, and Jamaica, while Toyota, which is on fourth place, is the most searched for brand in Namibia, Lithuania, and Venezuela, according to AutoTrader UK.

Ferrari is the most searched-for car marque to buy in its home market of Italy, while Lamborghini is sought-after in Honduras, the Cayman Islands, Montserrat, and Dominica.

The cars the world wants to buy - AutoTrader.co.uk research

“Our study shows that American car manufacturers are hugely popular within the US; with Jeep standing out as one of the most sought-after brands in middle America, thanks to their impressive reliability and adventure-driven character that clearly resonates with the US motor marketplace,” said Erin Baker, Editorial Director at Auto Trader. “However, Tesla's cutting-edge technology and their unwavering commitment to sustainability have earned them the top spot as the most desired car brand to buy in the USA, a clear indication of the nation's continuous fascination with their fast, sustainable, and reliable vehicles.”

The British outlet used Google search data to establish the annual search volume (January 2022 to December 2022 inclusive) in each country and American state for the terms “buy” + ”car brand” and “car brand” + “for sale” for 203 different car manufacturers.

