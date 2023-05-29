Who would have thought so many people would enjoy watching car crashes, road rage, theft, vandalism, and all sorts of other bad behavior? It probably helps that it somehow involves a Tesla, and that typically no one really gets hurt.

It wasn't all that long ago when a silly YouTube channel appeared on our radar named Wham Baam Teslacam. It consisted of a variety of videos all captured by Tesla EVs' built-in dashcams (TeslaCam) and camera-based Sentry Mode security systems.

Wham Baam Teslacam's content was pretty straightforward and consistent. Tesla owners sent in footage along with the story to go with the video. The channel producers then edited it into a YouTube video complete with an easy-to-listen-to voiceover and accompanying onscreen text captions. At first, and for a while after the channel launched, there were very few followers, but our audience seemed to really enjoy the videos.

Fast-forward to the present and Wham Baam says it has used a whopping 4,000 video clips to put together 200 YouTube videos to date. Needless to say, the channel has grown quite popular, and the content is often shared across social media. On YouTube, Wham Baam Teslacam has racked up an impressive 800,000 subscribers since it started the TeslaCam format almost exactly two years ago.

What better way to celebrate a holiday weekend than to put together a massive highlight reel showcasing the best of those videos with three hours of non-stop TeslaCam fun? If you like interesting and exciting Tesla dashcam videos, this one's for you.

Wham Baam Teslacam's videos are clearly entertaining to many people, which you may find kind of sad. People are at home laughing at the expense of some poor soul who gets their car broken into, vandalized, or even totaled. However, as we noted before, the channel does a solid job of using content that typically doesn't have injuries.

Remember that family-friendly show that's been on TV for years, where people fall off bikes, run into walls, accidentally hurt themselves in any number of ways, trip and fall, and really just do all sorts of "funny" things? Many of us laugh even though the poor kid on the screen probably broke his nose or got a black eye. Yes, we're talking about "America's Funniest Home Videos," and we like to say that Wham Baam Teslacam is like the car version of AFV.

Wham Baam notes that in addition to providing interesting and compelling video content, people can also learn from such clips. Hopefully, they're learning what not to do or how not to act, since they also get to see the consequences that come to those who make bad choices.

With all of that said, it's time to grab a big bowl of popcorn, kick back, relax, and watch all the TeslaCam footage your heart desires.