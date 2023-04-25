Vietnamese electric car manufacturer VinFast has delivered the first units of its most affordable model, the VF 5 Plus, which has a starting price of around $20,000 (converted from VND 458 million) in its home market.

The reservations process was opened in December 2022 and within nine hours, the A-segment EV SUV gained the interest of 3,000 potential customers, 80 percent of which then converted to pre-orders.

The entry-level EV is seen by the company as a strategic model, having the potential of selling in much larger numbers than its bigger and more expensive stablemates, considering its low starting price and the tagline “the EV for everyone.”

"The shortening of the time from reservation to delivery to only four months demonstrates VinFast’s strong commitment to its customers. This reflects not only “Trust” and “Speed” in Vingroups core values, but also affirms VinFast’s outstanding capacity in vehicle development, process, and resource optimization. I believe that along with the VF e34, VF 8, and VF 9, already sold on the market, the launch of the VF 5 Plus will provide customers with additional choices that suit the needs of the majority, thereby encouraging consumers to switch to electric vehicles and contributing to a sustainable future for all,” said Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and CEO of VinFast Holdings.

Boasting a single electric motor that makes 100 kilowatts of power and 100 pound-feet (135 Newton-meters) of torque, the VinFast VF 5 Plus has an estimated maximum driving range of “more than” 186 miles (300 kilometers) in the NEDC cycle, courtesy of a 37.2-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

Regarding the aforementioned battery, potential customers have to keep in mind that the Vietnamese carmaker charges separately for it, either by a monthly $68 subscription or by an additional charge of about $3,000 to the final price of the car, for a total of $23,000.

The VinFast VF 5 Plus comes with a decent list of features for the price, including standard cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking assist, over-the-air updates, self-diagnosis, and Vietnamese Q&A with a virtual assistant, among others.

The EV also benefits from a 7-year or 87,000-mile (140,000-kilometer) warranty, whichever comes first, non-stop mobile service and roadside assistance, as well as access to Vietnam’s 150,000 charging ports for EVs and electric scooters.

In the United States, the small VinFast model is not part of the Vietnamese carmaker’s lineup. Instead, the East Asian company is focusing on its bigger models for the North American market, where it hopes to capture the attention of customers with the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs.

