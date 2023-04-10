Subaru of America reports 53,213 vehicle sales in March (up nearly 23 percent year-over-year). During the first quarter of 2023, the company sold 143,376 vehicles in the United States (8.3 percent more than a year ago).

When it comes to electric cars, Subaru Solterra sales in March amounted to 513 units, which is about one percent of the total volume and the best monthly result so far this year.

Several hundred units per month is probably what we should expect from this type of crossover/SUV.

Subaru Solterra sales in the US – March 2023

Subaru Solterra sales in Q1 2023 amounted to 1,359 (0.9 percent of Subaru's total sales), which is not far behind the Toyota bZ4X (1,698).

Together with the newly launched Lexus RZ 450e (185 units), the trio of Japanese BEVs noted 3,242 units in Q1.

It will be very interesting to see the future progress, although without the eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit (which would require local production), Subaru Solterra and its cousins will face challenging competition in the US.

The Subaru Solterra starts at an MSRP of $44,995 (+$1,225 DST) and offers 228 miles (367 kilometers) of EPA combined range, using a 72.8-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery. The car is also equipped with a dual motor, all-wheel drive system (160 kilowatts).

The Japanese company offers also one plug-in hybrid model but does not report its sales (the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in hybrid, is counted together with other Crosstrek versions). It's a niche version, which utilizes powertrain components from the Toyota Prius Prime.