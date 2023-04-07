Many consumers are considering buying electric vehicles, from generating zero tailpipe emissions to saving money on maintenance and fuel. But beyond these, one publication recently pointed out four other reasons for buying an EV, after the writer got hands-on experience with dozens of them.

Above: A Tesla Model Y (Image: Casey Murphy / EVANNEX).

In a recent feature, Business Insider’s Tim Levin shared his thoughts on going electric after driving 24 different EVs. The story compiles Levin’s thoughts on why buyers should go electric, including his experience driving EV brands including Tesla, Volkswagen, Rivian, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes and more.

Prior to diving in, it’s worth noting that Levin also points to some of the barriers to owning an EV, including the fact that they’re still rather pricey, and that the charging infrastructure still needs some improvement for long road trips. For daily driving, however, Levin has high praise for going electric.

Below are the four reasons Levin recommends going electric, beyond reducing fossil fuel burning.



Performance: EVs are ‘quick, fun and quiet’

EVs across the price range have “more pep in their step” than ICE cars, according to Levin. Whether you’re in an affordable Chevy Bolt, at the lower end of the price spectrum, or in a luxury Mercedes EQS, near the higher end, Levin considers EVs quick, fun and quiet on the road.

Tech and features: cutting-edge options

Notably, Tesla’s vehicles and other EVs also include fun features on the cutting-edge of technology. For example, Levin points to Tesla’s Dog Mode, which lets users leave the air conditioning on when leaving pets in the car, or Sentry Mode, which records your car’s surroundings using the vehicle’s external cameras. These are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to tech features included in many EVs.

Storage and space: Extra storage and spacious interiors

EVs don’t require space for huge engines, so most include extra storage space, such as Tesla’s frunk, in addition to its trunk. Other EVs like the Ioniq 5 are known for having extra spacious interiors since Hyundai expanded the length of the wheelbase, not needing to accommodate an ICE.

Charging vs. gas: Why EVs are more convenient

Lastly, Levin points out that home charging is much more convenient than going to the gas station, with most charging taking place overnight and leaving the battery full. He also finds chargers while running errands around town or out of town, and as charging infrastructure grows, it will only get easier.

Source: Business Insider

