American luxury RV maker Bowlus will transition its entire lineup of camping trailers to all-electric, thus becoming the first fully electric RV company, as shown in a recent press release.

Bowlus introduced the first lithium-powered RV that could power air conditioning in 2016 and launched its first electric RV, the Volterra, in August of last year. Now it says that the success of the Volterra bolstered the move to a full lineup of electric-only trailers so starting this year, they will be available only with the Bowlus Power Management System that comes with a battery of up to 17 kilowatt-hours (depending on the model).

Additionally, the luxury RV maker can fit a solar panel system that feeds energy into the batteries, allowing travelers to be self-sufficient without needing fossil fuels or campgrounds.

"Our move to fully electric is important because it sets a precedent," said Geneva Long, founder and CEO of Bowlus. "Where most RV brands use old technology involving propane and gas or traditional batteries, we are making new ground, just like we always have. Picture yourself enjoying nature without the noise of a generator – it's a fully immersive experience to be all-electric."

Bowlus currently makes three aluminum travel trailers – the Volterra, the Terra Firma, and the Heritage – with prices ranging from $159,000 to an eye-watering $310,000. For this kind of money, customers get premium bedroom and dining areas, over-the-air updates, modern communication systems, and luxurious spa-like en-suite features.

With roots that can be traced back to 1934, Bowlus is known as the original aluminum travel trailer, with the famous Airstream brand being established a few years later when it originally sold a rebadged Bowlus trailer.

In related news, Lightship recently revealed the self-propelled all-electric L1 RV that features an 80-kWh battery pack and an electric motor that can chime in while towed, helping to preserve the range of the vehicle that’s towing it.

