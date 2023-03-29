Just days after Tesla released its Full Self-Driving beta capability version 11.3.2, there's another point update rolling out. Fortunately, our neighbor over at the Detroit Tesla YouTube channel was able to get the latest update and run a lengthy and unedited nighttime test followed by another in the daylight.

We just shared Toni Ezero's Detroit Tesla day and night tests with you last week. You may remember, Toni has been an FSD beta tester for some time now, and we appreciate his coverage since he tends to skip the editing and just share the realities of the technology. If people are going to test the technology, share the results with Tesla, and apprise the public of how it's working, it needs to be truly unedited footage with all the positives and negatives.

Some commenters on Detroit Tesla's previous videos noted that they also test Tesla's FSD beta, and that Toni's videos really tell it like it is. One commenter said the technology acts the same in his Tesla, which is refreshing to read since it seems like some FSD beta testers have nearly flawless technology while others can barely even use the driver-assist system without experiencing loads of issues. Perhaps it comes down to the way the footage is edited and presented. What do you think?

At any rate, Toni got the update and quickly hit the road, this time recording his night video first. He says the update appears to be a bug-fix version, which makes sense since it was released so quickly after the previous update. However, he adds that while it may be a small update, it seems to address the issues he was recently having with phantom braking.

Toni goes on to share with InsideEVs that the updated system feels nearly ready for a stable new version release, though, as usual, it could use some tweaking to better adapt to some specific scenarios. It seems no matter how many times Tesla updates the software, there are always edge cases. Moreover, while there are typically signs of some steps forward, there are also steps in the wrong direction that need to be addressed by subsequent updates.

Words can't really do this type of coverage justice, as you really need to just take the time to watch the technology at work and compare it to previous examples. We've embedded Detroit Tesla's "FSD Beta Version 11.3.3 First Impressions (Night Drive)" video at the top of the page. Down below, you'll see the "Day Drive" with the same updated version.

After you've had an opportunity to check out the footage of the latest updates, and also compare it to Toni's previous FSD beta day and night drives (linked above), share your takeaways with us in the comment section below.