Guest Contributor: Zachary Shahan / CleanTechnica

Just 5–10 years ago, I'd say 90% of EV enthusiasts were underestimating how much electric vehicle share of the overall auto market would grow in Europe and China. (The US is currently ... quite far behind. But EV market share is growing here, too.)

If you haven't been obsessively following CleanTechnica's monthly EV sales reports for several European countries, Europe as a whole, and China, below is a bit of a roundup for 2022. For each of these summaries, I'll highlight plugin vehicle (EV) market share, full electric (BEV) market share, the top 3 BEV models, and the top automakers in terms of BEV unit sales. This story will wrap up with a look at global EV sales in 2022.

Above: A parking lot with Teslas and other EVs.



Well, we have to start with Norway. Leading the world, 88% of new vehicle sales were plugin vehicles in 2022, with BEVs alone getting more than 79%. The top 3 BEV models in the country were the Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.4, and Škoda Enyaq. The top brands were Tesla (15%), Volkswagen (12%), and BMW (9%).

Above: Norway Monthly Powertrain Market Share

The Netherlands scored a 51% plugin vehicle market share, achieving the big milestone of more new vehicles having plugs than not having them, while BEV share was a strong 44%. The top-selling BEV models in the Netherlands were the Škoda Enyaq, the Tesla Model Y, and the Peugeot e-208. (Two of the same models are in the top 3 in the Netherlands and Norway.) As far as leading automakers go, Kia was #1 (9% market share), Volkswagen was second (8.5%), and Peugeot was third (8%) in BEV sales.

Above: Top-selling EVs in the Netherlands

Neighboring Sweden may feel like a laggard compared to the EV superstar that is Norway, but it is still one of the best EV markets in the world. In 2022, 56% of new vehicle sales had a plug (a bit of a higher percentage than the Netherlands), with BEVs having 33% of the market to itself (well below the Netherlands). The top models were the Volkswagen ID.4, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and Tesla Model Y (just 9 units ahead of the Kia Niro EV). The top 3 brands for BEV sales were Volkswagen (13%), Volvo (12%), and Kia (11%).

Above: Sweden Monthly Powertrain Market Share



The UK is far behind those two Scandinavian countries and the Netherlands, but it's a much larger auto market and is doing very well these days. In 2022, 23% of new vehicles had a plug, and 17% were full electrics. The top-selling BEVs were the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, and Kia e-Niro. The top 3 brands for BEV sales were Tesla (21%), BMW (8%), and Volkswagen (7.5%). Note that the UK is the 2nd largest auto market in Europe and the 6th largest in the world.

Above: UK Monthly Powertrain Market Share

Getting to the largest auto market in Europe (and 5th largest in the world), Germany, 31% of new vehicle sales were plugin vehicles while 18% were straight BEV. The top-selling full electrics were the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, and Fiat 500e. (No traditional German brands!) The top brands for BEV sales were Tesla (15%), Volkswagen (13%), and Hyundai (7%). If you're keeping score at home, that's brand wins for Tesla in the two largest auto markets in Europe.

Above: Top-selling EV models in Germany



France is lagging a bit behind its neighbors, but it's still seeing solid BEV growth. Plugin vehicles had a 21.5% auto market share and BEVs had 13% on their own. The top-selling BEVs were the Peugeot e-208, Dacia Spring EV, and Tesla Model 3. The top brands were Renault (18%), Tesla (15%), and Peugeot (12%).

Above: Top-selling EV models in France

Jumping over to China, this is the big dog. China alone accounts for more than half of the world's electric vehicle sales. In 2022, a whopping 30% of new cars sold in the country had a plug, and 22% were full battery electrics. The top full-electric models were the Wuling HongGuang Mini EV, Tesla Model Y, and BYD Dolphin. As far as the top brands in terms of plugin vehicle sales (CleanTechnica will report the full BEV split soon), BYD took home the gold (31%), SGMW the silver (8%), and Tesla the bronze (7%).

Above: Top-selling EV models in China



Swinging back to Europe, the EV market for the continent as a whole is about ⅔ the size of China's EV market. It may not be ginormous, but it's big. Almost reaching China's level, 23% of new vehicle sales were plugin vehicles, and 14% were full electrics.

Above: Top-selling EV models across Europe

How about pulling all these numbers together and looking at the global story? Let's do it. World EV sales reached record heights, of course. In 2022, 14% of new vehicles were plugin vehicles and 10% were full electrics, hitting what many consider to be the big tipping point of new technology adoption. The Tesla Model Y was the top-selling EV model by a wide margin. The BYD Song was just barely second if you add its BEV and PHEV units together, and the Tesla Model 3 was right behind it. If you don't count the Song's PHEV sales, the Model 3 grabbed silver and the Wuling HongGuang Mini EV bronze.

Looking at automotive groups or alliances, Tesla was #1 in BEV sales — by a wide margin — and BYD was #2 — by a solid margin as well. In 3rd was SAIC. Volkswagen Group was the first traditional Western auto company in the ranking.

Above: Top-selling EV brands worldwide



