New passenger car registrations in France increased in January by nearly 9 percent year-over-year to 111,940, although the market remained much smaller than a few years ago.

The good news is that plug-in electric car sales quickly increase in France and we can see the best January ever.

According to L’Avere-France, last month some 27,003 new plug-in vehicles were registered in France (up 41.5 percent year-over-year), including 24,930 passenger plug-in cars (up 37 percent), which represents 22.3 percent of the market (vs. 17.6 percent a year ago).

Not only that, all-electric passenger car registrations are up 43 percent year-over-year, while light commercial vehicle registrations surged by 131 percent. Plug-in hybrids are up by 30 percent year-over-year as well. Those are all really encouraging signs that the year 2023 will be pretty good for rechargeable cars.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 14,629 (up 43%) at 13.1% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 10,301 (up 30%) at 9.2% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 2,051 (up 131%) at 7.7% market share

Light commercial PHEVs: 22 (down 55%)

Total plug-ins: 27,003 (up 41.5%)

Plug-in car sales in France – January 2023

For reference, in 2022, more than 346,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in France, compared to over 315,000 in 2021. That 10 percent of growth year-over-year is significantly lower than in previous years.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 202,929 (up 25%) at 13.3% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 126,547 (down 10%) at 8.3% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 16,810 (up 39%)

Light commercial PHEVs: 563 (up 2%)

Total plug-ins: 346,849 (up 10%)

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

The most registered all-electric car in France in January was the Dacia Spring, an entry-level city car from the broader Renault Group, which noted 1,911 sales.

Two next popular BEVs were the small Fiat 500 electric (1,598) from Stellantis, and Renault Megane E-Tech compact model (1,506). The Peugeot e-208 was not far behind with 1,336 units.

One of the most interesting things is the fifth position of the MG 4, a new model from SAIC, which reminds us that the market continues to evolve and that Chinese EVs are expanding in Europe (the Dacia Spring is produced in China too, by the way).

This time, the Tesla Model Y was ninth with 424 units, as it was a slower month for Tesla (at least compared to the surge in December, when 2,493 were registered).

Top BEV models last month:

Dacia Spring - 1,911

Fiat 500 electric - 1,598

Renault Megane E-Tech - 1,506

Peugeot e-208 - 1,336

MG 4 - 686

Renault Zoe - 646

Renault Twingo Z.E. - 543

Peugeot e-2008 - 441

Tesla Model Y - 424

Hyundai Kona Electric - 282

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France: