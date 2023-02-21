German Bike Firm Cube Presents The Stereo Hybrid One55 E-MTB

German bicycle manufacturer Cube has built quite a reputation for itself in the mountain biking world thanks to its impressive selection of bikes—both electric and standard. For the 2023 model year, Cube once again outdoes itself with the introduction of its newest model, the Stereo Hybrid One55.

Built on the foundations of its non-electric sibling, the Stereo One55, the Hybrid presents itself as a capable all-mountain trail machine with the added benefit of a powerful electric motor from one of the industry’s leading manufacturers. Thanks to the bike’s beefy components and cutting-edge frame, Cube even goes as far as to say that the new Stereo Hybrid One55 is “enduro-compatible.”

To start with, the Stereo Hybrid One55 is packing the fourth generation of the Bosch Performance CX motor. Not to be mistaken for the CX Race motor with 400-percent assistance, the Performance CX motor provides up to 85 Nm of torque and a nominal output of 250W for all-around riding. As is customary with most Bosch-powered e-bikes, the Stereo Hybrid One55 is packing a Bosch PowerTube battery pack with a 750-watt-hour capacity. Now, the Bosch Performance CX motor is nothing new, and has pretty much cemented itself as a tried and tested player in the e-bike space.

However, the frame which houses the motor is a completely new innovation. Cube has designed the Stereo Hybrid One55’s frame out of a newly developed carbon fiber called C:68X fiber. In its full-suspension configuration, the frame itself tips the scales at no more than 2.9 kilograms. When fully built to the top spec, the One55 weighs just 22 kilograms—thoroughly impressive for a bike of this capability. There are, however, more affordable options which tip the scales at 23 kilograms—a negligible weight difference for casual and intermediate riders.

One of these is the SLX 750 version which starts at 6,999 Euros, or the equivalent of $7,490 USD. Here, the bike is equipped with a RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork with 160 millimeters of travel, SRAM GX Eagle groupset, and Magura MT7 brakes. Moving up the ladder, the 7,999-Euro ($8,559 USD) TM 750 version offers Fox 38 suspension and Shimano XT tech. Last but not least, the SLT 750, for 9,999 Euros ($10,700 USD) offers the lightweight 22-kilo construction along with Fox Float Factory, SRAM Eagle AXS, and Magura MT7 brakes.