Volkswagen has issued a recall for almost 21,000 units of its all-electric ID.4 crossover because they might lose power and stall while driving.

The issue lies with the software that controls the high-voltage battery, which can reset itself under certain conditions and in turn deactivate the pulse inverter during its reset. As a result, the car’s electric motor could lose power.

20,904 ID.4s built between May 26, 2020, and January 20, 2022, are affected, with the problem initially spotted back in July 2021, but by September, the German brand concluded that drivers weren’t put in danger, as “steering and braking functions are not affected.” However, the investigation wasn’t closed and in January 2022, Volkswagen’s supplier came forward and said that the pulse inverter software had problems, too, which could lead to stalling.

Gallery: US-made 2023 Volkswagen ID.4

12 Photos

Newer vehicles are unaffected by this problem, VW says, as they use a newer software version, so cars made after January 20, 2022, are good to go.

The affected vehicles will show an alert on the dashboard by the end of March, instructing owners to schedule a service appointment at a Volkswagen dealership for the installation of a software fix for the high-voltage battery management control unit and the pulse inverter control unit.

About 1,000 ID.4’s for the 2022 and 2023 model years are part of another recall, where a cable for the 12-volt battery can rub against the crossover’s steering column and become worn, which could potentially lead to a short-circuit and possibly to a fire.

Volkswagen sold over 20,000 units of the ID.4 in the United States in 2022 and a total of over 300,000 cars worldwide, down almost 20 percent from 2021.

The VW ID.4 starts at $39,995 for the base Standard trim that has a single rear-mounted motor, a 62 kilowatt-hours battery, an EPA estimated range of 209 miles, 19-inch alloy wheels, and heated front seats. The most expensive version of the ID.4, the AWD Pro S Plus, starts at $55,245 and offers all-wheel drive, a range of 255 miles, an 82-kWh battery pack, heated rear seats, three-zone automatic climate control, and 20-inch wheels, among other features.