Even though SUVs are popular in China and are as much of a status symbol as they are everywhere else around the world, a big sedan is still the ultimate expression of automotive luxury for the Chinese premium car buyer. Geely is getting ready to reveal its interpretation of a big, imposing sedan, which it hopes will steer these buyers away from German and Japanese brands.

The still unnamed model was just teased in China and CarNewsChina uploaded the teaser video for everyone to see. The vehicle is very long and sleek, with quite large overhangs for a modern car and it even appears to have rear-hinged rear doors, just like a Rolls-Royce.

Geely is using the SEA platform (short for Sustainable Experience Architecture) to underpin this vehicle, so it will be mechanically related to vehicles from Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and Zeekr, all of which it owns. The source says this sedan will be under 5 meters (196 inches) long, with a total length that would make it larger than the BYD Seal but smaller than the Zeekr 001.

In fact, it looks a lot like the Seal from the side, although it’s pretty clear its designers wanted it to exude more luxury and sportiness. And even though this vehicle is expected to be a sedan, the rear end looks quite fastback-esque, with hints of Porsche Panamera and Taycan.

Gallery: Geely Electric Sedan Teased

It will apparently be sold directly under the Geely brand, not any of the company’s sub-brands, so it will have its own design language both inside and out. No word on when exactly it will be revealed, but it will apparently be sometime this year and presumably it will only be available in China.

Geely plans to introduce its Zeekr brand to Europe this year, making it yet another Chinese active in Europe, alongside BYD, Great Wall Motors, Nio and Xpeng, among other smaller companies. Interestingly, Geely confirmed previously that the Zeekr brand was created with the European and North American markets in mind, although its vehicles are also sold in China – the plan is to spin it off into a more independent automaker in the future.