French E-Bike Specialist Angell Presents The Sleek And Stylish M Rapide

If you’re into cycling, the name Angell may or may not ring a bell to you. The French e-bike startup is a relatively new player in the world of e-bikes, but has already dazzled e-bike enthusiasts thanks to its elegant and sleek designs. Indeed, one glance at Angell’s e-bikes make it clear that style-wise, these machines are a cut above the rest.

Not too long ago, we talked about the S Rapide, a sleek city commuter that’s chock-full of tech. This time around, let’s take a look at the M Rapide, an e-bike that Angell claims to be its most versatile and adaptable model yet. One glance at the M Rapide makes it clear that Angell has paid great attention to all the tiny details. The bike is incredibly clean, streamlined, and has a vintage look about it, while at the same time looking thoroughly modern. Unlike the S Rapide, the M Rapide has a flat top tube with a uniquely designed seatstay that makes the seat tube look like it’s floating.

The surgical precision of the bike’s styling makes its way to the rear, where the battery is mounted just above the rear wheel. Thanks to this unique battery configuration, Angell was able to keep the frame slim and streamlined. Although it looks like a luggage rack protruding from the back of the bike, the battery pack isn’t designed to carry any luggage, however, it has built-in taillights and brake lights.

Speaking of which, Angell puts a lot of importance on safety, and has equipped the M Rapide with bar-end turn signals. There’s also a built-in security system in which Angell takes so much pride that it’ll replace your bike if it’s stolen within the first two-years of ownership. Other features include the super sleek handlebar which features an integrated display. Of course, like all other techie e-bikes, the Angell M Rapide has a dedicated mobile app through which you can access a myriad of features and settings.

On the performance side of things, the M Rapide is powered by a 250-watt hub motor that provides pedal assist up to a speed of 15.5 miles per hour. The removable battery pack situated at the rear of the bike can provide up to 31 miles of range on a single charge. Admittedly, this isn’t that much, however, it’s important to bear in mind that the M Rapide was designed as a lifestyle, leisurely e-bike meant to add some spice to your daily commute, as opposed to a utilitarian, workhorse e-bike.

At the end of the day, the Angell M Rapide is priced at the premium spectrum with a 2,740-Euro price tag. This translates to around $2,850 USD, however, the bike is only available in Europe, so if you want to ship this two-wheeler to the U.S., you’ll be looking at a much steeper price tag. Nevertheless, the M Rapide’s sleek design and techie features could certainly make up for its premium price tag.