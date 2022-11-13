BMW iX1 production has officially started in Regensburg, Germany ahead of first deliveries in the coming weeks. The fully electric crossover was revealed back in May and will be sold in Europe and China. For now, only one variant is available - the xDrive 30.

Powered by a 66.5 kWh battery pack, the iX1 is capable of up to 272 miles per charge (WLTP) according to BMW. Compared with an ICE X1 it's rather fast - 0-62 mph takes just 5.7 seconds meanwhile total output is 313 hp. In terms of charging, the iX1 is capable of speeds of up to 127 kW - not overly impressive in today's market.

The iX1 starts at €55,000 ($56,990) in Germany and currently BMW has no plans to offer it in North America. A surprising decision given the US and Canada's unprecedented demand for electric crossovers.

The iX1 joins the i4 and i7 sedans and iX3 and iX SUVs in BMW's fully electric lineup. Another electric crossover, the iX2, is in the works and is expected to launch in 2024. Whether or not BMW has plans to launch the iX2 in the US remains to be seen.