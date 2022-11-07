Go Bike Packing Off The Grid With The B Turtle Microcaravan

If you've ever gone bike packing off the grid, then you know just how important the right gear is. Personally, I've never done it—I've always made use of cheap hotels or Airbnb's, plus, I need my constant internet connection. That said, I'd definitely love to try it out if given the chance. With cycling in general rapidly growing as more than just a pastime, more and more specialized equipment is hitting the market.

Take for example, the B Turtle, which stands for Bike, because it's meant to be pulled by an electric bicycle; and Turtle, because it's shaped like the shell of a turtle when being towed along. What the B Turtle is essentially, is a bike-towed caravan allowing you to go bike-camping in relative ease and comfort. Instead of mishmashing a variety of camping equipment and hoping it'll all work together when you're out in the woods, the B Turtle does it all for you in one compact and efficient package.

It was introduced in 2018 by a copany called GentleTent, and is the first product of its kind. It offers sleeping space for two adults, and allows you to set up camp in as quickly as 15 minutes. For starters, it features support legs which can be deployed when set up. A Drop Stitch reclining platform makes up the base of the bed, and a 210 x 130-centimeter inflatable tent protects you from the elements. This tent is made out of Tencate fabric, which is water-proof and puncture and tear resistant. The tent also has three windows for airflow, as well as a built in lobby allowing you to stand up while changing your clothes.

As for mounting to your e-bike, the B Turtle makes use of a standard Weber coupling, and measures 113 x 73.5 x 79 centimeters in travel mode. Furthermore, it has an integrated 120-liter compartment for you to store your camping gear and daily essentials. As for setting up the tent itself, you need to use good old-fashioned muscle power, but at least the B Turtle comes with a dual-stroke hand pump.

When it comes to pricing, this type of kit loaded with this level of technology was never going to be cheap. For the B Turtle kit, you're looking at a price tag of 3,499 Euros, which translatres to around $3,449 USD. But hey, it's super practical if you see yourself going on camping trips with your bike often. Plus, the tent can be detached, and you can use the B Turtle as a regular trailer to haul other stuff and set it up as a nice picnic table.