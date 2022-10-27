With big screens now present in pretty much any new vehicle, drivers may feel like they are experiencing an information overload, with all the screens, warnings and messages that often pop up. Volvo has made it a core pillar of the new EX90’s interior to have it distract the driver as little as possible, while also still providing information that is relevant to a given driving scenario.

In a new video about the soon-to-be-revealed EX90, the all-electric replacement to the very successful XC90, Volvo focuses on the upcoming flagship’s screens and the general user interface. We also get to see part of the dashboard, which in true Volvo tradition is unashamedly minimalist, dominated by the tall portrait-style central screen.

In fact, we didn’t see any physical buttons whatsoever on the center console - there doesn’t even seem to be a button for the hazard lights any more. You can spot its symbol on the big screen’s lower bar, on the far right next to the cog icon. This was the last button that was mandated to be physical in cars, but it looks like the law has changed.

Gallery: Volvo EX90 Dashboard and Infotainment

6 Photos

Many automotive infotainment systems that run on portrait screens have a bar that is always present at the bottom, usually to give easy access to the climate controls. Volvo is taking this one step further and is offering another second bar on top with buttons that change depending on what action is being performed. Thomas Stovicek, head of UX at Volvo Cars explains that

It’s all about providing you with the right information at the right time. We want your driving experience to be focused, simple and safe. Since the car also understands its surroundings and you better than ever before, we can create an even safer situation by reducing mode confusion, distraction and information overload.

The Volvo EX90 will debut on November 9th and go on sale sometime in 2023. The current (second-generation) XC90 has been around for over 7 years (it is expected to be phased out soon), and it was very significant in that it was the first new Volvo to be built after the Swedish automaker was acquired by China’s Geely.