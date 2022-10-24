General Motors has been touting its big EV push for some time now, and one primary facet of the automaker's electric future is its Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem. Essentially, as the manufacturer's brands begin to ramp up EV production, GM is also planning to expand EV charging infrastructure to reduce range anxiety and ensure that all US car shoppers can own an EV if they choose.

About a year ago, GM shared that it would launch a Dealer Community Charging Program. Through the program, the company will work to install and provide public access to as many as 40,000 Level 2 EV charging stations in North America. The stations will be located at or near dealerships, which are typically not too far from neighborhoods and other local businesses. This makes sense since the much quicker charging DC fast chargers are typically situated along highway routes for use on road trips.

Currently, many people not only struggle to afford an EV, but also have concerns about charging and range anxiety. They may not be able to afford a home charging station right away, their electric service might not support it, or they may live in housing that simply doesn't allow it. Moreover, if there's nowhere for them to charge near their home or work, EV ownership may not be practical.

For these reasons, GM is partnering with its franchised dealers to install its own Ultium Level 2 charging stations. While some charging points will be installed at the dealership itself, in other cases, the dealers are working with GM to determine nearby places in the community to house the infrastructure, such as apartments, condos, schools, businesses, and the like. The larger goal here is to provide EV charging access to areas of the country that are underserved, with a specific emphasis on both urban and rural communities.

With all of that said, GM kicked off the program by offering 10 Ultium-based Level 2 EV charging stations to each of its dealers in North America that sell EVs. The automaker has also been in the process of assisting dealers with securing funding via incentives and investments.

The first GM Dealer Community Charging Program units were just installed by Wheelers Family Auto Group in Marshfield, Wisconsin. The dealer put the charging stations at Wildwood Park. Dealership owner Mary Jo Wheeler-Schueller shared, via Electrek: