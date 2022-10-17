The BMW Group reports 587,795 global vehicle sales during the third quarter of 2022, which is nearly 1% less than a year ago. The year-to-date result remains in the red at 1,747,899 (down 9.5%).

The overall Q3 results:

BMW: 517,689 (down 1.4%)

MINI: 68,596 (up 2.4%)

BMW Group Automotive: 587,795 (down 0.9%)

BMW Group's plug-in electric car sales increased noticeably in Q3, by 26% year-over-year to 98,821, which is a new record and almost 17% of the total volume.

The most important thing for us is that the group's all-electric car sales surged to a new quarterly record of 52,306 (up 122% year-over-year), taking 8.9% of the total volume. That's a very good rate of growth and BEVs are now selling better than PHEVs.

Speaking of which, plug-in hybrids are down 15% to 46,515 and this is another quarter of year-over-year decline. The question is whether PHEVs are already fading.

BMW and MINI plug-in car sales worldwide – Q3 2022

BEVs: 52,306 (up 122%) and 8.9% share

PHEVs: 46,515 (down 15%) and 7.9% share

Total plug-ins: 98,821 (up 26%) and 16.9% share

So far this year, the BMW Group has sold 283,289 plug-in electric cars (up 22% year-over-year), including 128,196 BEVs (up 115%).

The German manufacturer maintains its forecast that BEV sales in 2022 will double compared to 2021. It means that more than 200,000 should be delivered to customers, including more than 70,000 in Q4. In other words, a new record is in the making.

BEV sales in YTD:

BMW: 99,005

MINI: 29,191 (fully-electric Cooper SE)

BMW Group Automotive: 128,196

BMW and MINI global BEV car sales – Q2 2022

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales said::

“The dynamic growth of our fully-electric models reflects how the BMW Group’s electric lineup is winning over customers – as we continue to press ahead with the transition towards electromobility. With our attractive, sustainable product range across drivetrain technologies and our strong operating performance, we are on track to meet our sales targets for 2022,”

BMW reports that its all-electric car sales are driven by the iX3, i4 and iX, which soon will be strengthened by two new models - i7 (in production since July 1) and iX1. In China, there is also an all-electric long-wheelbase version of the 3 Series (the "i3", which has nothing to do with the retired global BMW i3). MINI currently offers only one BEV - the Cooper SE.

In 2023, the BEV lineup to be expanded by the BMW i5 and pure battery-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, which will celebrate its world premiere in October (sales will start in Q4 2023). MINI will launch the all-electric MINI Countryman.

Details: