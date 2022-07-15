Skoda clearly designed the Vision 7S concept with families that have children in mind. In the sole teaser shot for the upcoming three-row electric SUV, which is a design sketch that shows a top-down perspective of the vehicle’s interior, we can see the vehicle has a child seat that seems affixed to the central console/tunnel.

Furthermore, Skoda portrays the other occupants aboard the vehicle (driver included) as being engaged in a conversation (that seems centered around the toddler), suggesting that the vehicle can drive itself, allowing everyone to be socially active while travelling. According to Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Design,

The new design language is minimalist, functional and authentic. In the future, we will continue to focus on ŠKODA’s traditional strengths, such as generous space, easy usability and a high degree of functionality. With our new design language, we are taking the next step and placing even greater emphasis on the customer experience. The great creativity of our designers and engineers is demonstrated through movable interior elements and newly developed Simply Clever features such as an integrated child seat. The deliberately minimalist lines also extend the clear exterior design into the interior.

In terms of its size, the vehicle seems smaller than today’s Enyaq model, although it’s hard to tell from this one sketch. Skoda did previously say that its future electric crossovers would all be smaller than the Enyaq and that could suggest this Vision concept will make it to production, as most of the automaker’s concepts have.

And even if this vehicle makes it to production with a three-row setup like in the design sketch, the long center console will likely be an option. Offering a vehicle with just two seats in the second row is common practice only among premium automakers who offer individual rear seats to make a back seat more comfortable and exclusive.

Skoda will launch three electric vehicles by 2030 and this sketch teases one of the concepts that will ultimately morph into a production vehicle. The most recent EV to be added to the Skoda range is the Enyaq Coupe iV, essentially its interpretation of a vehicle with the same body style as the Volkswagen ID.5.