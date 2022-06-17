This week, we have news on BYD, US federal EV tax credits, a BMW with 600 miles of range, and The White House's plans for charging infrastructure. Here's our top EV news for the week of Jun 17, 2022.

Electric car maker BYD has reached a comfortable position in the ranks of China’s top three automakers. The company’s sales numbers doubled in May, reaching 113,768 new energy passenger cars, attracting all eyes to BYD for the rest of the year. BYD’s sales marked a year-over-year increase of 159.5%. The top Chinese seller, FAW-Volkswagen’s sales fell 10.6% in the same period. Geely was third in sales and had sales fall 14.5% in the same period. BYD is doing something right.

No Cap

General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., Stellantis, and Toyota Motor North America wrote to Congress to ask lawmakers to lift the cap on the $7,500 EV tax credit. The companies stated that due to inflation and supply-chain drawbacks, producing zero-emission vehicles has come with higher costs. In the letter, all four companies planned to fund $170 billion through 2030 to encourage EV development. GM and Tesla have hit the cap after selling 200,000 EVs and are no longer eligible for consumer tax credits.

The ONE?

BMW is testing its iX SUV that can achieve 600 miles by enabling chemistry from Our Next Energy (ONE). The iX without the help of ONE has an estimated range of 324 miles. Earlier this year, ONE was tested in a Tesla Model S and increased its range to 752 miles. ONE’s Gemini battery will complete testing with BMW’s electric vehicle by the end of 2022. ONE’s battery claims to be more sustainable than standard EV batteries because the product reduces lithium and graphite used.

Interoperable

The White House has developed a plan to construct a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers. By using the $15 billion allocated for EV infrastructure and electrifying public transport, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy established new standards for EV chargers they plan to finance. The DOT has outlined that the chargers will be user-friendly, dependable, accessible, and “interoperable between different charging companies.” Through the charger’s manufacturing process, standards will ensure safety and an influx of jobs throughout the country. What do you think of the plan?

