Volvo Cars reports 45,952 global car sales in May, which is 28.3% less than a year ago. Year-to-date sales decreased by 22.8% to 241,397.

The company explains that "the Covid-19-related lockdowns in eastern China continued to add more stress to already strained global supply chains, resulting in loss of production." On the positive side, things are improving and Volvo expects that production will progressively increase.

Unfortunately, it will take some time until things will normalize, including supply constraints of electric Volvos.

"Orders for fully electric Volvo cars continue to increase. However, the lockdowns have impacted production of fully electric cars in the second quarter and this will negatively affect the share of fully electric cars being delivered in the third quarter."

Last month, Volvo sold 15,445 plug-ins globally, which is only 1.7% more than a year ago, while the share of Volvo Recharge cars in the total volume amounted to 33.6%.

Interestingly, plug-in hybrids are down almost 8% year-over-year, while all-electric cars are up 52% (but this is more a matter of a low base).

Volvo Recharge result:

BEVs : 3,652 (up 52%) and 7.9% share

: 3,652 (up 52%) and 7.9% share PHEVs : 11,793 (down 8%) and 25.7% share

: 11,793 (down 8%) and 25.7% share Total: 15,445 (up 1.7%) and 33.6% share

Volvo Recharge sales - May 2022

So far this year, Volvo sold over 83,000 plug-in electric cars (up 10%), which is 34.7% of the total. All-electric car sales amounted to 16,430 (up 210%) and 8.4% of the total.

Volvo Recharge sales YTD:

BEVs : 20,082 (up 161%) and 8.3% share

: 20,082 (up 161%) and 8.3% share PHEVs : 63,234 (down 9%) and 26.2% share

: 63,234 (down 9%) and 26.2% share Total: 83,316 (up 8%) and 34.5% share

including 13,787 in the US

Geographically, most Volvo plug-in cars are sold in Europe (8,813 in May and 53,120 year-to-date). The second-largest market is the US, while China remains a very tiny one with a monthly average below 1,000 units.

Volvo's lineup includes two all-electric models, the Volvo C40 Recharge and the Volvo XC40 Recharge, but we don't know the sales numbers yet.

Volvo Cars detailed sales results: